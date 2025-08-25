LNG Croatia FSRU leaves Omišalj for overhaul and capacity upgrade in Turkey

The Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessel LNG Croatia has departed for Turkey’s Kuzey Star shipyard after five years of operation. The vessel will undergo installation of an additional regasification module and its five-year class renewal.

According to operator LNG Hrvatska, “This will enhance the reliability and security of natural gas supply for Croatia and all other countries in Central and Southeastern Europe.”

Since commercial launch in January 2021, the terminal has handled 126 LNG carriers, discharged and regasified 17.7 million cubic metres of LNG, and delivered 10.7 million cubic metres into Croatia’s national grid.

Earlier in 2025, LNG Croatia secured a €25 million grant from Croatia’s economy ministry to support a €46.1 million capacity expansion project, which includes the regasification module. In January 2025, the company awarded a €14.6 million contract to Kuzey Star for the installation and a €2 million contract to Croatian company S.C.A.N. for power-integration equipment.

The regasification module was delivered in late 2023 through Wartsila Gas Solutions, with a design cost of €22.97 million, and was constructed by China’s CIMC SOE. It will add to the vessel’s three existing regas units, which currently operate at a rate of 451,840 cubic metres per hour, raising annual capacity to about 6.1 billion cubic metres.

LNG Hrvatska is a limited liability company established in 2010 in Croatia, majority-owned by the state through Hrvatska elektroprivreda (HEP) and Plinacro. It operates the floating LNG terminal at Krk island and is the legal entity responsible for terminal management and capacity allocation.

Kuzey Star Shipyard is a Turkish private shipbuilding and repair company based in Tuzla, Istanbul. It specializes in construction and maintenance of LNG carriers, FSRUs, tankers, and other large vessels.