  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Seadrill joint venture Sonadrill wins two drilling contracts in Angola

2025 August 25   18:00

offshore

Seadrill joint venture Sonadrill wins two drilling contracts in Angola

Seadrill Limited announced that Sonadrill Holding Ltd, its 50:50 joint venture with an affiliate of Sonangol E.P., has been awarded two contracts in Angola.  

The drillship West Gemini secured a contract with Sonangol Exploração & Produção, S.A. for operations in Angola with an estimated duration of 284 days.

Work is expected to begin in late 2025 or early 2026.  

The drillship Sonangol Libongos received an award from Azule Energy Angola B.V. with a firm term of 525 days, along with priced options beyond the initial period.

The program is scheduled to commence offshore Angola in the third quarter of 2025 in direct continuation of its current contract.  

Sonadrill currently has three drillships under bareboat charter: the Seadrill-owned West Gemini, and two Sonangol-owned units, the Sonangol Libongos and the Sonangol Quenguela.

Seadrill earns a management fee for providing management, operational and technical support to Sonadrill.

Topics:

drilling

Seadrill

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:21

LNG Croatia FSRU leaves Omišalj for overhaul and capacity upgrade in Turkey

17:02

Drydocks World awarded EPC contract for world’s largest floating LNG facility off Mexico

16:47

BCT Gdynia orders eight hybrid Konecranes RTGs

16:28

MISC Group Q2 2025 profit falls to USD 97.5 mln

15:59

Marine propeller market projected to reach USD 6.17 billion by 2030, says Mordor Intelligence

14:35

SCZONE signs $4.2 million agreements with Egyptian–Turkish alliance for container yards

13:03

Ningbo Shipping Exchange reports weekly decline in container index

12:48

Helsinki District Court begins trial over Eagle S cable damage case

12:24

MV Tamarack marks first new cement carrier on the Great Lakes in 20 years

11:00

GMS says sentiment cautious in sub-continent despite deliveries as dry bulk losses weigh

10:45

VARD to convert Sanco Sailor for Sanco Shipping

10:00

First CO2 stored at Northern Lights marks start of world’s third-party CCS facility

09:08

Vietnam halts sea operations and evacuates coastal communities as Typhoon Kajiki nears

2025 August 24

15:04

CCS issued a digital twin compliance certificate to the deepest water jacket in Asia

13:39

Höegh Autoliners ASA reports revenue of $367 million for 2Q 2025

12:17

Congo Terminal reaches a new step in the extension of the East Mole Quay with the successful launch of a CSD dragger

10:21

OOIL's 1H 2025 revenue rises 4,9% to US$4,876 million

08:57

Operations start at Phase Two of Dublin Port’s new Terminal 4 RoRo depot

2025 August 23

15:07

Cadeler signs firm contract with Synera Renewable Energy for WTG installation at the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan

14:21

KiwiRail and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard reached settlement on the cancelled Project iReX ferries

12:03

Yinson GreenTech to use Blue Ctrl’s X-Connect Platform in electric marine vessels

11:14

Orsted and its UK-based drone operator Skylift use giant drones to service world’s largest offshore wind farms

09:46

SAAM Towage Uruguay neutralizes 100% of its carbon footprint

2025 August 22

18:04

thyssenkrupp Uhde completes Pre-FEED for HAMR Energy renewable fuels project in Australia

17:20

Pilbara Ports throughput up 8% to 64.4 mln tonnes in July 2025

17:01

ACUA Ocean’s hydrogen-powered vessel completes first 24-hour autonomous sea trial

16:47

Le Groupe ALMACO signs $105mln contract with Davie for Canadian Coast Guard Polar Max Icebreaker

16:01

RAD Propulsion and Williams Shipping test autonomous electric vessel in UK port

15:35

India, Saudi Arabia to deepen ties in shipping, ports and logistics

15:19

HD Hyundai to supply reactor vessels for TerraPower’s Natrium reactors

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news