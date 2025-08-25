Seadrill joint venture Sonadrill wins two drilling contracts in Angola

Seadrill Limited announced that Sonadrill Holding Ltd, its 50:50 joint venture with an affiliate of Sonangol E.P., has been awarded two contracts in Angola.

The drillship West Gemini secured a contract with Sonangol Exploração & Produção, S.A. for operations in Angola with an estimated duration of 284 days.

Work is expected to begin in late 2025 or early 2026.

The drillship Sonangol Libongos received an award from Azule Energy Angola B.V. with a firm term of 525 days, along with priced options beyond the initial period.

The program is scheduled to commence offshore Angola in the third quarter of 2025 in direct continuation of its current contract.

Sonadrill currently has three drillships under bareboat charter: the Seadrill-owned West Gemini, and two Sonangol-owned units, the Sonangol Libongos and the Sonangol Quenguela.

Seadrill earns a management fee for providing management, operational and technical support to Sonadrill.