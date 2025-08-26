Shell joins MOL and TotalEnergies in use of cargo transfer vessel off Brazil

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that a cargo transfer vessel (CTV) operated by its wholly owned subsidiary SeaLoading Holding AS will be shared by Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda. and TotalEnergies EP Brasil Ltda. through OSM Do Brasil Gerenciamento De Operações Marítimas Ltda.

The vessel, SeaLoader 1, has been employed by TotalEnergies since 2020 to transfer crude oil from floating production, storage and offloading systems (FPSOs) in the Santos Basin to tankers.

Under the new agreement, Shell will also be able to discharge cargo using the same vessel. MOL described Shell’s participation as a milestone for the potential spread of CTVs in Brazil, citing TotalEnergies’ role as the first company to use the technology in the country.

MOL reported that two CTVs are currently operating in Brazil and have completed more than 130 offloading operations. The company aims to expand CTV use as an alternative to shuttle tankers, pointing to lower costs and reduced CO2 emissions.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a Japanese public company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, engaged in global shipping and logistics services, including bulk carriers, tankers, LNG carriers, and offshore businesses.

SeaLoading Holding AS is a Norwegian company wholly owned by MOL, specializing in offshore oil logistics solutions and holding patents for cargo transfer vessel technology.

TotalEnergies EP Brasil Ltda. is a Brazilian subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE, a multinational integrated energy company headquartered in France, engaged in oil, gas, and renewable energy operations.

Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda. is a Brazilian subsidiary of Shell plc, a British multinational energy company, conducting upstream and downstream operations in Brazil.