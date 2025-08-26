  1. Home
2025 August 26   10:08

shipbuilding

General Dynamics NASSCO receives new floating drydock built in Turkey

General Dynamics NASSCO, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, has received a new floating drydock to support maintenance and repair projects, according to the company's release.

The drydock measures 830 feet in length, 177 feet in beam, and 69 feet in height. It was built by Gemak in Yalova, Turkey, and transported more than 13,500 nautical miles to the United States aboard the BOKA Vanguard, a semi-submersible heavy-lift ship.  

The transportation was managed by Kuehne+Nagel, which organized the drydock’s passage through the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

The BOKA Vanguard was unable to transit the Panama Canal due to its dimensions, requiring a route around Cape Horn.

Weather conditions during the voyage included storms with waves reaching up to 20 meters.  

According to NASSCO, the new facility replaces the 40-year-old drydock Builder. With a lifting capacity of 35,000 tons, it enables repair of any U.S. Navy ship except Nimitz-class aircraft carriers. 

NASSCO stated that the new drydock includes fully electric wing-wall cranes, LED lighting throughout, and a non-copper-containing hull coating. These features are intended to make the facility more efficient and environmentally compliant.

General Dynamics Corporation is an American aerospace and defense corporation incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in Reston, Virginia. It provides products and services in shipbuilding, aerospace, combat systems, and information technology.  

National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) is a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics, incorporated in California, with its principal shipyard located in San Diego. It engages in the design, construction, and repair of commercial and military ships under contracts with government and private sector clients.  

Gemak Group is a privately held Turkish shipyard group headquartered in Istanbul, operating facilities in Tuzla and Yalova. The group provides ship repair, conversion, and newbuilding services for commercial and industrial clients.

