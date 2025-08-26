GCMD reports first real-world tracer trials to curb marine biofuel fraud

  1. Home
2025 August 26   10:30

alternative fuels

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) has released findings from six supply chain trials testing tracer technologies in marine biofuels under commercial conditions in Singapore, Rotterdam, and other bunkering hubs.

According to GCMD, tracers were integrated into existing supply chain practices without affecting operations or fuel quality.  

The trials assessed three tracer candidates: synthetic DNA (Tracer A), element-based metalloid (Tracer B), and non-fluorescent organic (Tracer C).

Results showed Tracer C as the most practical option, with detection discrepancies below 5% at concentrations under five parts-per-million, and compatibility with commonly used Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry tests.

Tracer B was detected in all samples but showed discrepancies of 30–40% in concentration. Tracer A was inconsistently detected downstream and in one case remained undetected, raising concerns about its stability.  

Across the six trials, 10,400 metric tonnes of biofuel blends were bunkered, achieving a reported 24% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared with conventional fuels.

GCMD stated that the trials provide evidence-based data to address vulnerabilities in current certification schemes, which lack field-level verification and are susceptible to fraud. 

Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) is a non-profit organisation established in Singapore in 2021. It operates as a limited liability company by guarantee and focuses on advancing decarbonisation in the maritime industry through research, pilot projects, and collaborations with industry stakeholders.  

International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) is a certification system managed by ISCC System GmbH, a private limited company registered in Germany. It provides standards for verifying sustainable and traceable supply chains of biomass and bio-based products.  

biofuel

All news