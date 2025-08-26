Samsung Heavy Industries signs MOU with Vigor Marine Group on U.S. naval vessel MRO

Samsung Heavy Industries announced on August 26, 2025, that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Vigor Marine Group of the United States on August 25 in Washington, D.C. regarding maintenance, repair, and overhaul of U.S. Navy support vessels.

Vigor Marine Group, formed through the merger of five U.S. shipyards earlier in 2025, operates Navy-certified docks, processing plants, and repair services in Oregon, Washington, California, and Virginia.

Samsung Heavy Industries said it plans to participate in projects for the U.S. Navy and Military Sealift Command, relying on its technology, operational expertise, and facilities. The company also aims to expand cooperation to commercial and special-purpose vessels through joint construction with U.S. partner shipyards.

An official of Samsung Heavy Industries stated: “We will strive to contribute to the rebuilding of the U.S. shipbuilding industry with Samsung Heavy Industries’ technology,” adding that the company is “actively considering securing additional cooperative partner shipyards.”

Samsung Heavy Industries also announced plans to establish shipbuilding equipment clusters and training centers in the United States, as well as to pursue joint construction projects in Southeast Asia. The agreement takes place against the background of South Korea’s broader initiative to support U.S. shipbuilding through the proposed “Make America Shipbuilding Great Again” campaign, which includes up to $150 billion in planned investments. Other Korean companies, including Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, have also taken part in U.S. Navy MRO contracts.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. is a South Korean corporation headquartered in Seoul. It is legally incorporated as a shipbuilding and heavy engineering company and is part of Samsung Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning electronics, finance, and industrial manufacturing.

Vigor Marine Group is a U.S.-based ship repair and marine services company established in 2025 through the merger of five American shipbuilding and maintenance firms. It operates as a corporate entity managing shipyards and dry docks across multiple states on both U.S. coasts.