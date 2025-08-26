  1. Home
2025 August 26   11:40

Titagarh unit secures ₹467.25 crore GRSE order for two research vessels for Geological Survey of India

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) said its Shipbuilding & Maritime Systems (SMS) division has received an order from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) for two Coastal Research Vessels intended for the Geological Survey of India.

The company informed the stock exchanges on 22 August that the order is valued at ₹467.25 crore, including ₹445 crore plus ₹22.25 crore in GST.  

Each vessel is designed to operate within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone in waters from 5 to 1,000 metres deep, with a 30-year service life. The ships will feature electric propulsion, 360-degree rotatable thrusters and DP1 dynamic positioning. Three laboratories on board will accommodate 22 types of scientific equipment for real-time data processing and sample analysis.  

“We are honoured to partner with GRSE in delivering these highly specialised Coastal Research Vessels for the Geological Survey of India… reaffirming our commitment to delivering world-class vessels,” said Umesh Chowdhary, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director of TRSL, in the company statement.  

The company noted that it has collaborated with GRSE in the past on projects such as the ICGS Kamla Devi fast patrol vessel and the Ro-Pax vessel MV Ma Lisha built for Guyana. TRSL said it has delivered more than 35 vessels so far. 

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) is a publicly listed company incorporated in India. It operates in the design and manufacture of rolling stock, including freight wagons, passenger coaches and metro trains. In addition to its railway business, it has a shipbuilding and maritime division. The company has announced plans to set up a new shipyard at Falta, West Bengal, and to transfer its shipbuilding operations to a wholly owned subsidiary, Titagarh Naval Systems, subject to regulatory approvals.  

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) is a Government of India undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence. Based in Kolkata, GRSE is engaged in the construction of warships and auxiliary vessels for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, as well as commercial ships.

Geological Survey of India (GSI) is a government agency under the Ministry of Mines. Established in 1851, it is responsible for conducting geological surveys and studies across India, including mineral resource assessments and marine geoscientific research.

