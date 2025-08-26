  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Brunvoll Mar-El to equip zero-emission ferry for Rødne Fjord Cruise

2025 August 26   12:24

shipbuilding

Brunvoll Mar-El to equip zero-emission ferry for Rødne Fjord Cruise

Brunvoll Mar-El has signed a contract with Oma Baatbyggeri to act as system integrator and supplier of electrical propulsion systems for a zero-emission catamaran ferry commissioned by Rødne Fjord Cruise, according to the company's release.

The vessel, designed for both passengers and vehicles, will operate in Lysefjorden, Norway, with delivery scheduled for June 2026.  

The delivery from Brunvoll includes full system integration through the Triton Electric & Hybrid solution, featuring the Triton CPP controllable pitch propeller control system, the Triton SG steering gear control system, and the Triton EMS energy management system.

The package also comprises inverters, a dual DC grid, a DC shore connection, a battery system, propulsion motors, and generators.  

The ferry will serve the route between Lauvvik and Lysebotn under a long-term contract with Kolombus AS. It is designed to carry 97 passengers and up to 12 vehicles, and will be powered by a 2.7 MW battery system, allowing speeds of up to 18 knots.  

“This is a good example of how Norwegian-built technology supports sustainable maritime transport and it’s great to see Brunvoll systems onboard a vessel like this. We appreciate the trust placed in us and look forward to contributing to reliable and environmentally friendly operations in Lysefjorden,” said Birger Gauslå, Vice President Sales & Marketing at Brunvoll Mar-El.

Brunvoll Mar-El AS is a Norwegian company specializing in automation and control systems for maritime applications. It is part of the Brunvoll Group, a supplier of propulsion, positioning, and control systems for vessels worldwide.  

Oma Baatbyggeri AS is a Norwegian family-owned shipyard founded in 1909 and based in Leirvik on the island of Stord. The company builds lightweight aluminum catamarans for passenger and ferry operations and has long-standing expertise in ship design and construction. 

Rødne Fjord Cruise is a business unit of Rødne, a Norwegian family-owned company providing express boat services, ambulance transport, and fjord cruises. The group operates passenger services along Norway’s west coast and tourism activities from Stavanger, Bergen, and Tromsø. 

Topics:

shipbuilding

cruises

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Al Seer Marine launches NOVA, the first AI-powered non-voting Board Observer in the maritime sector

17:16

Australia issues new guidance on use of exhaust gas cleaning systems in national waters

17:06

Fifth ZES сharging station to be built at Port of Moerdijk in 2025

16:54

Nguya FLNG departs Shanghai to expand Congo LNG capacity

16:47

Yemeni Maritime Affairs Authority urges ships to avoid HOCC requirements

16:40

Baleària signs agreements to acquire Armas Trasmediterránea operations in Canary Islands and Alborán Sea

16:36

Windcat launches Windcat Rotterdam, first CSOV in Elevation Series

16:35

Hafeet Rail receives first railway tracks shipment for Oman–UAE network at Sohar Port

16:30

Viking Line starts using bio-LNG on Baltic Sea route in cooperation with Gasum

16:14

NatPower Marine invests £10 billion in shorepower

15:34

Fednav and Arctic Gateway Group sign MOU on year-round shipping from Port of Churchill

15:04

ZIM reroutes vessels after Turkish ban on Israel-linked ships

14:53

MPC Container Ships reports higher Q2 profit and reaffirms 2025 guidance

14:23

UAL launches fixed Caribbean shuttle service linking Trinidad, Guyana and Suriname

13:40

DEME half-year profit up 27%

13:11

Euroseas Ltd. orders two more 4,300 TEU containerships at Jiangsu New Yangzi

12:53

AD Ports Group and Angolan authorities sign agreemenht on trade digitalisation, logistics, and maritime services

11:40

Titagarh unit secures ₹467.25 crore GRSE order for two research vessels for Geological Survey of India

11:20

Samsung Heavy Industries signs MOU with Vigor Marine Group on U.S. naval vessel MRO

10:30

GCMD reports first real-world tracer trials to curb marine biofuel fraud

10:08

General Dynamics NASSCO receives new floating drydock built in Turkey

09:51

Blazing warehouse in Hamburg’s port area forces evacuations, road closures and waterway restrictions

09:12

Hanwha Ocean plans to invest $70 million more in Philly Shipyard expansion

08:19

HD Hyundai signs MOU with Cerberus and KDB to modernize U.S. shipyards

07:58

Shell joins MOL and TotalEnergies in use of cargo transfer vessel off Brazil

2025 August 25

18:00

Seadrill joint venture Sonadrill wins two drilling contracts in Angola

17:21

LNG Croatia FSRU leaves Omišalj for overhaul and capacity upgrade in Turkey

17:02

Drydocks World awarded EPC contract for world’s largest floating LNG facility off Mexico

16:47

BCT Gdynia orders eight hybrid Konecranes RTGs

16:28

MISC Group Q2 2025 profit falls to USD 97.5 mln

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news