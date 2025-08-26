Brunvoll Mar-El to equip zero-emission ferry for Rødne Fjord Cruise

Brunvoll Mar-El has signed a contract with Oma Baatbyggeri to act as system integrator and supplier of electrical propulsion systems for a zero-emission catamaran ferry commissioned by Rødne Fjord Cruise, according to the company's release.

The vessel, designed for both passengers and vehicles, will operate in Lysefjorden, Norway, with delivery scheduled for June 2026.

The delivery from Brunvoll includes full system integration through the Triton Electric & Hybrid solution, featuring the Triton CPP controllable pitch propeller control system, the Triton SG steering gear control system, and the Triton EMS energy management system.

The package also comprises inverters, a dual DC grid, a DC shore connection, a battery system, propulsion motors, and generators.

The ferry will serve the route between Lauvvik and Lysebotn under a long-term contract with Kolombus AS. It is designed to carry 97 passengers and up to 12 vehicles, and will be powered by a 2.7 MW battery system, allowing speeds of up to 18 knots.

“This is a good example of how Norwegian-built technology supports sustainable maritime transport and it’s great to see Brunvoll systems onboard a vessel like this. We appreciate the trust placed in us and look forward to contributing to reliable and environmentally friendly operations in Lysefjorden,” said Birger Gauslå, Vice President Sales & Marketing at Brunvoll Mar-El.

Brunvoll Mar-El AS is a Norwegian company specializing in automation and control systems for maritime applications. It is part of the Brunvoll Group, a supplier of propulsion, positioning, and control systems for vessels worldwide.

Oma Baatbyggeri AS is a Norwegian family-owned shipyard founded in 1909 and based in Leirvik on the island of Stord. The company builds lightweight aluminum catamarans for passenger and ferry operations and has long-standing expertise in ship design and construction.

Rødne Fjord Cruise is a business unit of Rødne, a Norwegian family-owned company providing express boat services, ambulance transport, and fjord cruises. The group operates passenger services along Norway’s west coast and tourism activities from Stavanger, Bergen, and Tromsø.