2025 August 26   12:53

AD Ports Group and Angolan authorities sign agreemenht on trade digitalisation, logistics, and maritime services

AD Ports Group announced the signing of an agreement to develop a digital Single Logistics Trade Window for Angola’s trade regulator, Agência Reguladora de Certificação de Carga e Logística de Angola (ARCCLA).

The Group also confirmed the purchase of 30 trucks and 45 trailers valued at approximately USD 6 million for its Angolan logistics business, Noatum Unicargas Logistics.  

The company signed five preliminary agreements with Angolan public and private partners to explore cooperation in maritime services, cabotage, training, logistics, airport cargo handling, and healthcare.

The expansion follows AD Ports Group’s commencement of operations in Angola in January at Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal and Noatum Unicargas Logistics. The Group has already committed to invest USD 250 million through 2026 to redevelop and expand the Luanda facility.  

The Port of Luanda handles around 76% of Angola’s container and general cargo volumes, providing maritime access to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia. Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal is a staging point for Noatum Unicargas Logistics, AD Ports Group’s 90%-owned joint venture with Unicargas. With the addition of new vehicles, the truck fleet will expand to 70 trucks and 95 trailers.  

The digital trade window project, known as JUL, will be developed by AD Ports Group’s Maqta Technologies and implemented over three years. It will integrate systems including the National Network of Logistic Platforms, Single Port Window, Single Window for Foreign Trade, and customs management. JUL aims to harmonise sea, air, and land trade processes in Angola.

Preliminary agreements signed include: with the Ministry of Transport of Angola on maritime academy development, cabotage services, and port operations; with Agencia Maritima Nacional on a national maritime academy; with Secil Maritima SA on maritime services; with Sociedade Gestora de Aeroportos SA on logistics and cargo handling at Catumbela airport; and with the Ministry of Health on medical logistics in cooperation with Burjeel Holding through the DOCKTOUR venture. 

