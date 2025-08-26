Euroseas Ltd. orders two more 4,300 TEU containerships at Jiangsu New Yangzi

Euroseas Ltd. announced that it has signed a contract for the construction of two additional 4,300 TEU container vessels at Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co. in China.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in March and May 2028. Each contract amounts to approximately $59.25 million and will be financed through a combination of debt and equity.

The Euroseas fleet currently includes 22 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 67,494 TEU. Four additional containerships are under construction, with deliveries expected between late 2027 and mid-2028.

Euroseas Ltd. is a corporation incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands in 2005. Its vessels are commercially and technically managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an affiliated company based in Greece.

Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co. is a Chinese shipbuilding company located in Jiangsu province. It is one of the largest private shipyards in China and specializes in constructing bulk carriers, containerships, and other commercial vessels.