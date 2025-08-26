UAL launches fixed Caribbean shuttle service linking Trinidad, Guyana and Suriname

UAL has introduced the UAL Caribbean Shuttle, a fixed 9-day loop service connecting Point Lisas (Trinidad & Tobago), Georgetown (Guyana), and Paramaribo (Suriname).

According to the company's release, the shuttle will be operated by the newly delivered mv UAL Transporter, a landing craft vessel with a shallow 5-meter draft at maximum loading capacity and space for 387 TEU. The vessel was designed for regional conditions and allows access not only to major terminals but also to river ports in Georgetown and Paramaribo, where draft limitations often prevent larger ships from entering.

The UAL Caribbean Shuttle to carry containers, RoRo cargo, and breakbulk. Containers include FCL imports such as food, machinery and consumer goods. RoRo cargo covers vehicles, trucks, construction and mining equipment. Breakbulk cargoes range from steel and pipes to fertilizers, construction materials and project cargo. “With a scheduled 9-day rotation and the ability to load all cargo types, the UAL Caribbean Shuttle provides the consistency exporters and importers need. The service will be managed locally by UAL Trinidad, supported by the head office in The Netherlands.” said Martijn Hordijk, Project Manager of UAL.

The regional trade corridor combines diverse flows. Trinidad & Tobago is a hub for industrial goods, petrochemicals and consumer cargo. Guyana’s economy is expanding on the basis of oil, infrastructure projects and agriculture. Suriname contributes trade in rice, bananas, timber and fisheries products.

UAL – privately owned shipping company headquartered in the Netherlands. It operates multipurpose liner services on fixed schedules, connecting Europe, the Mediterranean, the Black Sea and the United States with West Africa, the Caribbean and South America. The fleet transports containers, RoRo, breakbulk and project cargo.