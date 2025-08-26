  1. Home
  ZIM reroutes vessels after Turkish ban on Israel-linked ships

2025 August 26

shipping

ZIM reroutes vessels after Turkish ban on Israel-linked ships

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. reported that on August 22, 2025 it received a notice from Turkish port authorities, through its local agent in Turkey, that as a result of a new regulation adopted in Turkey, vessels owned, managed or operated by an entity related to Israel will not be permitted to berth in Turkish ports. The regulation was adopted with immediate effect.  

According to the company, the regulation also applies to vessels carrying military cargo destined to Israel, which will not be permitted to berth in Turkish ports, while Turkish-flagged vessels are prohibited from berthing in Israeli ports.  

As a result, ZIM rerouted certain company-operated vessels that had been scheduled to call Turkish ports.

The company stated that if the regulation remains unchanged, it is expected to negatively impact financial and operational results. ZIM is currently developing a mitigation plan to reduce the potential adverse effects of this regulation.  

