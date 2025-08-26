Fednav and Arctic Gateway Group sign MOU on year-round shipping from Port of Churchill

On August 22, 2025, Arctic Gateway Group (AGG) and Fednav Limited (Fednav) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to evaluate options for strengthening Canada’s Arctic trade corridor through the Port of Churchill.

According to Fednav's release, the agreement focuses on assessing the potential for a sustainable, commercially viable 12-month shipping season, relying on Fednav’s Arctic marine operations expertise and AGG’s infrastructure network.

“This partnership could be a game-changer for the Port of Churchill and Canada’s Arctic trade ambitions. Fednav’s long-standing leadership in marine operations complements our commitment to strengthening Churchill’s already established position as a northern trade gateway,” said Chris Avery, CEO of Arctic Gateway Group. He added that the project aims to establish year-round shipping aligned with northern priorities, national interests, and global demand for Canadian resources.

Fednav’s President and CEO Paul Pathy stated: “Fednav is pleased to partner with Arctic Gateway to explore this ambitious and forward-looking vision for the Port of Churchill. We see tremendous potential in combining our marine and logistics expertise with AGG’s unique ownership model and regional leadership, further establishing Churchill as the key to unlock sustainable growth in the North.”

A joint working group will direct the effort with a focus on innovation, commercial sustainability, and Indigenous and northern economic reconciliation.

According to Avery, reliable year-round shipping through Hudson Bay would provide Western Canada’s resource industries—including energy, agriculture, and critical minerals—with steady access to global markets. He highlighted the port’s existing rail and shipping infrastructure as a foundation for this plan.

The announcement comes as Arctic Gateway Group expands operations at the Port of Churchill and the Hudson Bay Railway. The company has tripled its critical mineral storage capacity at the port and increased freight volumes on the railway.

Fednav Limited is a privately held Canadian corporation headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. It is the country’s largest international dry bulk shipping company, managing a fleet of around 120 vessels, half of them owned. Fednav maintains operations in several regions worldwide and has long-standing expertise in navigation in Arctic waters and the Great Lakes.

Arctic Gateway Group is a Canadian company based in Manitoba, structured as an Indigenous- and community-owned entity. It holds ownership and operating responsibility for the Port of Churchill—the only Arctic seaport in Canada accessible by rail—and the Hudson Bay Railway connecting The Pas to Churchill.