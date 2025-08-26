The UK Department for Transport has published new long-term port freight forecasts pointing to a structural shift in cargo flows, according to NatPower Marine's release.

According to the UK Port Freight Traffic Forecasts (2024–2050), overall volumes are expected to increase by 7.8% from 420.6 million tonnes in 2023 to 453.5 million tonnes in 2050.

The data show a sharp divergence across cargo types. Unitised freight, including ferries, Ro-Ro and containers, is projected to rise by 56.7% and to account for 52.5% of total traffic in 2050, up from 34% today. Dry bulk is forecast to increase by 61.7%. In contrast, liquid bulk, largely oil and oil products, is set to decline by 63.3%, falling from 169.3 million tonnes to 62.1 million tonnes.

The Department for Transport noted that UK refining capacity has already contracted to six operational refineries from 18 in the 1970s, with oil reliance decreasing. The forecasts indicate that this trend will accelerate as demand for fossil-based products falls.

In response to these projections, NatPower Marine announced large-scale investments in port electrification. Together with Peel Ports Group, the company is committing £100 million to electrify eight UK and Irish ports, aiming to establish the first green shipping corridors across the Irish Sea.

By 2030, NatPower plans £250 million of shorepower infrastructure and a network of 120 clean ports on major commercial routes, offering both berth-based cold ironing and propulsion charging.

NatPower Marine said that vessels switching from bunker fuel to electricity could cut in-port emissions of CO2, NOx and SOx by up to 95%, potentially reducing pollutants in port cities by 35%.

CEO Stefano D. M. Sommadossi stated: “The Government’s forecasts confirm the reality: the age of oil is ending, and the future of UK ports lies in electrified trade. The segments highlighted for growth, including ferries, Ro-Ro and container shipping, are also the ones best suited to clean shore power and e-charging. Without urgent investment, the UK risks gridlock at the very moment maritime trade is accelerating.”

NatPower Marine added that it is developing an integrated energy system combining large-scale battery storage and charging. In the UK, the company has applied for 12.5 GW of grid connections and is working on 100 GWh of battery storage.

Department for Transport (DFT) is a ministerial department of the Government of the United Kingdom responsible for the English transport network and transport policy across the UK. It oversees ports, shipping, aviation, rail, and road infrastructure.

NatPower Marine is a subsidiary of the NatPower Group, developing international ship charging facilities and shorepower infrastructure to provide clean electricity for maritime transport.

NatPower Group is a private global developer of energy transition projects with a portfolio of approximately 30 GW across the UK, USA, Italy, Kazakhstan and other countries. It is engaged in renewable power, battery storage and hydrogen infrastructure.

NatPower UK is a sister company to NatPower Marine, managing one of the largest clean energy project portfolios in the UK, including plans to bring over 60 GWh of battery storage online by 2040.