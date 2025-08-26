Hafeet Rail receives first railway tracks shipment for Oman–UAE network at Sohar Port

Hafeet Rail, the developer and operator of the Oman–UAE Railway Network, has received the first shipment of railway tracks at the General Cargo Terminal of Sohar Port and Freezone, operated by C. Steinweg Oman LLC, according to Asyad's release.

The shipment includes more than 3,800 pieces of E260 railway tracks, each measuring 25 meters in length, with a total weight of 5,700 metric tons.

The rails were manufactured at ArcelorMittal’s facility in Gijón, Spain, and are part of a total planned supply of 33,100 metric tons. Designed to handle both freight and passenger loads of up to 32.4 tonnes per axle, the tracks are reinforced with high-strength clips and bolts to provide durability and stability under demanding operational conditions.

The delivery will enable the next phase of on-ground construction, including track-laying works and preparations for additional shipments in the coming months.

The 238-kilometer railway network will connect Sohar Port with the United Arab Emirates’ national railway network.

The project is being developed through a partnership involving Asyad Group, Etihad Rail, and Mubadala.

Hafeet Rail is the project company established to develop and operate the Oman–UAE Railway Network. It was created as a joint venture between Asyad Group of Oman and Etihad Rail of the United Arab Emirates, with additional investment participation from Mubadala Investment Company.

Sohar Port and Freezone is a deep-sea port and industrial free zone located in the Sultanate of Oman. It operates under a joint venture between the Government of Oman and the Port of Rotterdam Authority.