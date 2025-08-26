  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Viking Line starts using bio-LNG on Baltic Sea route in cooperation with Gasum

2025 August 26   16:30

alternative fuels

Viking Line starts using bio-LNG on Baltic Sea route in cooperation with Gasum

Viking Line has begun operating its two ro-ro vessels, Viking Glory and Viking Grace, on bio-LNG to generate compliance for Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pooling service, according to Gasum's release.

The move follows a Letter of Intent signed by the two companies at the end of 2024. Both vessels sail daily between the Port of Turku in Finland and Stockholm in Sweden, transporting cargo and passengers across the Baltic Sea.

According to the companies, the regular route ensures predictability in compliance generation for the pool.  

“We at Viking Line aim to be among the frontrunners as Finnish maritime shows the world how to transition to a fossil-free future. We have been offering our passenger and cargo customers the chance to buy biogas for their leg between Turku and Stockholm for two years now. This new move enables us to increase our bio-LNG use to 50 percent, allowing for substantial emission cuts on the route. We are more than happy to work with Gasum to help the whole European maritime industry reduce emissions by using more biofuel,” said Jan Hanses, CEO of Viking Line.  

Gasum manages the pooling service, supplies bio-LNG, and offers over-compliance to shipping companies using conventional fuel vessels. The company relies on DNV’s technology to collect and validate fuel consumption and emissions data, and DNV will verify the pool’s balance for EU reporting at the end of the year.

The bio-LNG used is waste-based liquefied biomethane, which the company states has life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions about 90 percent lower than marine gasoil.  

Gasum Oy is a Finnish state-owned energy company and a Nordic gas sector operator. It provides natural gas, biogas, and energy market services for industries, combined heat and power production, as well as transport. The company is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.  

Viking Line Abp is a Finnish public limited company engaged in maritime transport services on the Baltic Sea. It operates a fleet of passenger and cargo vessels connecting Finland, Sweden, Estonia, and the Åland Islands. The company is headquartered in Mariehamn, Åland.  

DNV AS is an independent assurance and risk management company headquartered in Norway. It provides certification, classification, and technical advisory services for industries including shipping, energy, and healthcare.

Topics:

DNV

Gasum

alternative fuels

Viking

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Al Seer Marine launches NOVA, the first AI-powered non-voting Board Observer in the maritime sector

17:16

Australia issues new guidance on use of exhaust gas cleaning systems in national waters

17:06

Fifth ZES сharging station to be built at Port of Moerdijk in 2025

16:54

Nguya FLNG departs Shanghai to expand Congo LNG capacity

16:47

Yemeni Maritime Affairs Authority urges ships to avoid HOCC requirements

16:40

Baleària signs agreements to acquire Armas Trasmediterránea operations in Canary Islands and Alborán Sea

16:36

Windcat launches Windcat Rotterdam, first CSOV in Elevation Series

16:35

Hafeet Rail receives first railway tracks shipment for Oman–UAE network at Sohar Port

16:14

NatPower Marine invests £10 billion in shorepower

15:34

Fednav and Arctic Gateway Group sign MOU on year-round shipping from Port of Churchill

15:04

ZIM reroutes vessels after Turkish ban on Israel-linked ships

14:53

MPC Container Ships reports higher Q2 profit and reaffirms 2025 guidance

14:23

UAL launches fixed Caribbean shuttle service linking Trinidad, Guyana and Suriname

13:40

DEME half-year profit up 27%

13:11

Euroseas Ltd. orders two more 4,300 TEU containerships at Jiangsu New Yangzi

12:53

AD Ports Group and Angolan authorities sign agreemenht on trade digitalisation, logistics, and maritime services

12:24

Brunvoll Mar-El to equip zero-emission ferry for Rødne Fjord Cruise

11:40

Titagarh unit secures ₹467.25 crore GRSE order for two research vessels for Geological Survey of India

11:20

Samsung Heavy Industries signs MOU with Vigor Marine Group on U.S. naval vessel MRO

10:30

GCMD reports first real-world tracer trials to curb marine biofuel fraud

10:08

General Dynamics NASSCO receives new floating drydock built in Turkey

09:51

Blazing warehouse in Hamburg’s port area forces evacuations, road closures and waterway restrictions

09:12

Hanwha Ocean plans to invest $70 million more in Philly Shipyard expansion

08:19

HD Hyundai signs MOU with Cerberus and KDB to modernize U.S. shipyards

07:58

Shell joins MOL and TotalEnergies in use of cargo transfer vessel off Brazil

2025 August 25

18:00

Seadrill joint venture Sonadrill wins two drilling contracts in Angola

17:21

LNG Croatia FSRU leaves Omišalj for overhaul and capacity upgrade in Turkey

17:02

Drydocks World awarded EPC contract for world’s largest floating LNG facility off Mexico

16:47

BCT Gdynia orders eight hybrid Konecranes RTGs

16:28

MISC Group Q2 2025 profit falls to USD 97.5 mln

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news