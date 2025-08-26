  1. Home
2025 August 26   16:36

shipbuilding

Windcat launches Windcat Rotterdam, first CSOV in Elevation Series

Windcat has officially presented Windcat Rotterdam, the first of six Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) in its Elevation Series, according to CMB.TECH's release.

The vessel was constructed at Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam and developed in collaboration with Damen Shipyards Group, Windcat and CMB.TECH. It can accommodate up to 120 people and is designed for offshore service operations with a focus on comfort, performance and reduced emissions.  

Windcat Rotterdam was delivered on 24 July by Damen at Ha Long Shipyard.

The CSOV will support construction, commissioning and maintenance activities at offshore energy projects. Equipped with a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system, four azimuth thrusters, and a battery system supplied by CORVUS Energy, the vessel is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 30%. In addition, it has a dual fuel hydrogen auxiliary generator prepared for future integration of CMB.TECH hydrogen technology once approvals are secured.  

The ship’s features include motion-compensated gangway and crane systems, single and double cabins, a gym, entertainment facilities and catering services. It is designed for offshore deployment of up to 30 days.  

Topics:

Damen

CMB.TECH

