Yemeni Maritime Affairs Authority urges ships to avoid HOCC requirements

The Yemeni Maritime Affairs Authority in Aden has issued an advisory instructing merchant vessels not to comply with requirements from the Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC), an entity operated by Houthi forces.

The authority stated that HOCC demands, including submitting a Safe Transit Coordination Request, providing 48-hour pre-notification, transmitting AIS data, submitting port declarations and responding to communications from the “Yemeni Armed Forces,” are not internationally recognized and may expose vessels to legal, security and sanctions-related risks.

The advisory recommended that ship operators avoid any engagement with HOCC and instead register voyages with UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and the Maritime Security Centre – Indian Ocean (MSC-IO).

It also advised applying Best Management Practices (BMP5) measures, including enhanced watchkeeping, hardening and citadel drills, using the International Recommended Transit Corridor (IRTC), maintaining high speed, avoiding unnecessary communications and ensuring compliance with the requirements of flag states and Protection & Indemnity (P&I) clubs.

Yemeni Maritime Affairs Authority is a government body based in Aden, operating under the internationally recognized government of Yemen, responsible for overseeing shipping, maritime regulation and port administration within areas under its control.

Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC) is an institution established and managed by the Houthi movement, without international recognition or legal standing under global maritime conventions.