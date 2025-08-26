  1. Home
2025 August 26   17:06

ports

Fifth ZES сharging station to be built at Port of Moerdijk in 2025

Port of Moerdijk, Combined Cargo Terminals (CCT) and Zero Emission Services (ZES) have signed a cooperation agreement to build a new charging station for inland vessels at the Port of Moerdijk, according to the company's release.

The facility, located at CCT Moerdijk, will become the fifth station in the national ZES network.  

“The new charging station enables further sustainability of inland shipping in Moerdijk and stimulates the transition to zero-emission vessels,” said Paul Dirix, CEO of Port of Moerdijk.  

ZES offers a system of exchangeable battery containers, known as ZESpacks, which are charged with renewable electricity at inland terminals.

The station in Moerdijk will accommodate two ZESpacks of 2.9 MWh each, which can be fully charged within three hours.

CCT will handle the container swaps with its crane and share the power grid connection with ZES for recharging.  

Construction is scheduled to start in autumn 2025, and the first ZESpacks with renewable power are expected to be available in Moerdijk from 2026. 

Port of Moerdijk is a publicly owned seaport located in the province of North Brabant, the Netherlands. It is operated by Havenbedrijf Moerdijk N.V., a municipal and provincial company responsible for the development and management of the port area.  

Combined Cargo Terminals is a private logistics operator that provides terminal and transport services, including handling and storage of containers and general cargo. The company operates inland terminals in the Netherlands and focuses on multimodal transport solutions. 

Zero Emission Services B.V. is a Dutch private company established to facilitate emission-free inland shipping through a pay-per-use model based on battery container exchange. The company develops and operates the charging infrastructure and provides the energy-as-a-service system to vessel operators.

