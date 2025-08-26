Nguya FLNG departs Shanghai to expand Congo LNG capacity

  1. Home
2025 August 26   16:54

Eni announced that the sail away ceremony for the Nguya floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit was held in Shanghai. The unit will operate in the Marine XII concession offshore the Republic of Congo as part of the Congo LNG project.

The Nguya FLNG, measuring 376 meters in length and 60 meters in width, will be moored at a depth of 35 meters. It was built in 33 months from contract award to sail away.

According to Eni, the unit will process gas from multiple fields and is designed to lower its carbon footprint.  

A floating production and compression unit, refurbished from the Scarabeo 5 drilling rig, is scheduled to depart in the coming days. It will supply processed gas to the Nguya unit.  

Subsea infrastructure work for Phase 2 of the Congo LNG project is reported to be on schedule, with mooring and startup expected by the end of 2025.  

Eni said that the Tango FLNG unit, with capacity of 0.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), began production in December 2023 and has exported 12 cargoes.

The Nguya FLNG, with a capacity of 2.4 MTPA, is expected to start operations by the end of 2025, bringing the Congo LNG project’s overall capacity to 3 MTPA.  

The company has been active in the Republic of Congo for over five decades and is involved in gas supply for the Congo Power Plant as well as local initiatives in energy, water, healthcare, and economic diversification. 

Eni S.p.A. is an Italian multinational energy company headquartered in Rome. It operates as an integrated energy group with activities spanning exploration, production, refining, chemicals, renewable energy, and power generation. 

