Australia issues new guidance on use of exhaust gas cleaning systems in national waters

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has published Marine Notice 2025/04 with guidance on the use of exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS) to comply with the 0.50% m/m sulphur fuel limit required under MARPOL Annex VI and Australia’s domestic legislation.

According to AMSA, vessels may use EGCS as an alternative to low sulphur fuel under section 26FEGA of the Protection of the Sea (Prevention of Pollution from Ships) Act 1983, provided the system is approved by the flag State Administration or a Recognised Organisation, and operated in line with International Maritime Organization (IMO) requirements, including the 2021 Guidelines for Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems (resolution MEPC.340(77)).

All EGCS types—open-loop, closed-loop and hybrid—are permitted in Australian waters if their discharge water meets IMO criteria.

Discharges are allowed within Australia’s Particularly Sensitive Sea Area, areas inside the MARPOL “nearest land” boundary, and the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, though some port authorities may advise against discharges within port limits.

Sludge and residues must be delivered to port reception facilities and cannot be discharged at sea or incinerated onboard.

AMSA requires operators to ensure crew are trained, systems are properly maintained, monitoring devices are functional and all relevant records are available for inspection by Port State Control Officers. Malfunctions must be addressed immediately. If they last longer than one hour or occur repeatedly, vessels must switch to compliant fuel oil and report the incident to the flag State Administration and the Competent Authority of the port State of destination.

Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) is a statutory authority established under the Australian Maritime Safety Authority Act 1990. It is responsible for maritime safety, environmental protection, and marine service delivery in Australia, including port State control and implementation of international maritime conventions.