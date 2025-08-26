  1. Home
2025 August 26   18:00

shipping

Al Seer Marine launches NOVA, the first AI-powered non-voting Board Observer in the maritime sector

Al Seer Marine, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), announced the launch of its AI transformation strategy, positioning artificial intelligence at the center of its future operations.

The company stated the strategy will apply to shipbuilding, unmanned surface vessels, fleet management, logistics, and operational efficiency.  

As part of the rollout, Al Seer Marine became the first maritime company in the UAE to introduce an AI-powered, non-voting Board Observer named NOVA (Neural Oversight & Virtual Automation).

According to the company, NOVA will provide live boardroom queries, scenario modelling, budgeting support, and automated oversight across subsidiaries and joint ventures.  

NOVA was developed by Aleria and is designed to process financial, operational, and market data into real-time insights. The system applies anomaly detection and predictive analysis to support governance, vessel readiness, and operational safety.  

The company reported that NOVA builds on IHC’s earlier introduction of Aiden Insight, a sovereign on-premise AI Board Observer first launched in 2024 and updated in 2025. NOVA extends those functions to the maritime domain, including predictive fleet performance, supply chain intelligence, and regulatory monitoring.  

Al Seer Marine said that the system is expected to improve fleet management, asset utilisation, shipbuilding projects, supply chain processes, and yacht management, while also contributing to unmanned vessel production and 3D printing applications.

Al Seer Marine Supplies & Equipment Company PJSC is a publicly listed company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. It operates as a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC) and provides shipbuilding, fleet management, and advanced maritime solutions.

Topics:

digitalisation

