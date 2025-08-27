  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Saipem completes conversion of Scarabeo 5 for Eni Congo LNG project

2025 August 27   08:30

shipbuilding

Saipem completes conversion of Scarabeo 5 for Eni Congo LNG project

Saipem announced it has completed the conversion of the Scarabeo 5 semi-submersible drilling unit into a floating production unit (FPU) for the separation and boosting of hydrocarbons.

The work was carried out under a contract awarded by Eni Congo in August 2023 as part of Eni's Congo LNG Project, the first natural gas liquefaction initiative in the Republic of Congo.  

The project included engineering, procurement, construction, transportation and commissioning of the FPU, which is to be installed offshore northwest of the Djeno Terminal at a depth of about 35 metres.  

Scarabeo 5, built in Italy in the early 1990s, was selected for conversion into a floating gas treatment facility and will operate as the control hub for the offshore development of the Congo LNG Project.

Saipem said the conversion was completed in less than 24 months. 

Saipem S.p.A. is an Italian joint-stock company listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. It operates internationally in the fields of engineering, procurement, construction and drilling services, with activities across offshore and onshore energy and infrastructure projects. The company is headquartered in Milan, Italy. 

Eni Congo S.A. is a subsidiary of Eni S.p.A., an Italian multinational energy company. The subsidiary operates in the Republic of Congo, focusing on exploration, production and development of oil and natural gas resources under local licenses and in cooperation with the Congolese government.  

Topics:

LNG

vessel conversion

Saipem

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:03

CMA CGM opens weekly direct Kilima route from China to Kenya and Tanzania

17:24

Port Houston contracts Incat Crowther to design new hybrid-electric catamaran

16:59

DFDS and TT-Line sign space charter to expand Baltic routes

16:34

ABS certifies the world’s largest classed unmanned surface vehicle

15:34

Fratelli Cosulich lays keel for methanol-ready tanker at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipyard

14:34

Rolls-Royce mtu engines to power new Catalina Express ferry under LA MER project

14:23

Wood-chip carrier grounds off during typhoon Kajiki

13:56

Gasum completes first LNG bunkering at Tolkkinen port

12:16

HD Hyundai Heavy to merge with HD Hyundai Mipo in December, sets ₩10tn defence sales target for 2035

11:44

Port of Antwerp-Bruges begins construction of shore power at Zeebrugge cruise terminal

11:04

Wärtsilä to integrate world’s largest marine battery hybrid system for Wasaline ferry

10:41

ADNOC signs 15-year LNG supply deal with IndianOil for Ruwais project

10:09

Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (Cebu) shipyard launches first phase of 3MW solar power project

09:00

Canada selects Hanwha Ocean and TKMS-led consortium as finalists in submarine project

2025 August 26

18:00

Al Seer Marine launches NOVA, the first AI-powered non-voting Board Observer in the maritime sector

17:16

Australia issues new guidance on use of exhaust gas cleaning systems in national waters

17:06

Fifth ZES сharging station to be built at Port of Moerdijk in 2025

16:54

Nguya FLNG departs Shanghai to expand Congo LNG capacity

16:47

Yemeni Maritime Affairs Authority urges ships to avoid HOCC requirements

16:40

Baleària signs agreements to acquire Armas Trasmediterránea operations in Canary Islands and Alborán Sea

16:36

Windcat launches Windcat Rotterdam, first CSOV in Elevation Series

16:35

Hafeet Rail receives first railway tracks shipment for Oman–UAE network at Sohar Port

16:30

Viking Line starts using bio-LNG on Baltic Sea route in cooperation with Gasum

16:14

NatPower Marine invests £10 billion in shorepower

15:34

Fednav and Arctic Gateway Group sign MOU on year-round shipping from Port of Churchill

15:04

ZIM reroutes vessels after Turkish ban on Israel-linked ships

14:53

MPC Container Ships reports higher Q2 profit and reaffirms 2025 guidance

14:23

UAL launches fixed Caribbean shuttle service linking Trinidad, Guyana and Suriname

13:40

DEME half-year profit up 27%

13:11

Euroseas Ltd. orders two more 4,300 TEU containerships at Jiangsu New Yangzi

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news