Saipem completes conversion of Scarabeo 5 for Eni Congo LNG project

Saipem announced it has completed the conversion of the Scarabeo 5 semi-submersible drilling unit into a floating production unit (FPU) for the separation and boosting of hydrocarbons.

The work was carried out under a contract awarded by Eni Congo in August 2023 as part of Eni's Congo LNG Project, the first natural gas liquefaction initiative in the Republic of Congo.

The project included engineering, procurement, construction, transportation and commissioning of the FPU, which is to be installed offshore northwest of the Djeno Terminal at a depth of about 35 metres.

Scarabeo 5, built in Italy in the early 1990s, was selected for conversion into a floating gas treatment facility and will operate as the control hub for the offshore development of the Congo LNG Project.

Saipem said the conversion was completed in less than 24 months.

Saipem S.p.A. is an Italian joint-stock company listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. It operates internationally in the fields of engineering, procurement, construction and drilling services, with activities across offshore and onshore energy and infrastructure projects. The company is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Eni Congo S.A. is a subsidiary of Eni S.p.A., an Italian multinational energy company. The subsidiary operates in the Republic of Congo, focusing on exploration, production and development of oil and natural gas resources under local licenses and in cooperation with the Congolese government.