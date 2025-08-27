Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (Cebu) shipyard launches first phase of 3MW solar power project

Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (Cebu), Inc. (THI), the Philippine subsidiary of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding, began operating a rooftop solar power system at its shipyard in the West Cebu Industrial Park, Balamban.

According to the company's release, the system is part of a two-phase project that will generate a total of 3MW when completed.

The project is being implemented together with Tsuneishi Holdings (Cebu), Inc. and was installed by Tsuneishi Green Energy Philippines, Inc.

Phase 1, now operational, has delivered a 1.1MW solar setup on the rooftops of the office and dormitory buildings of Tsuneishi Technical Services (Phils.), Inc., supplying electricity directly to THI’s shipyard.

Phase 2, scheduled for completion in 2026, will add 1.9MW of solar panels at THI’s car park and the facilities of Tsunetetsu (Cebu), Inc. Tsuneishi Green Energy Philippines will again handle installation.

According to the company, the project also aligns with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority’s program to encourage environmentally responsible operations in economic zones.

Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (Cebu), Inc. is a Philippine-incorporated subsidiary of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., operating a shipyard in Balamban, Cebu, engaged in shipbuilding and repair.

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based shipbuilding company headquartered in Hiroshima Prefecture, established as a corporate entity under Japanese law, with operations including the construction of bulk carriers and other vessels.