ADNOC signs 15-year LNG supply deal with IndianOil for Ruwais project

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced on August 27, 2025, that it has signed a 15-year Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IndianOil) for the supply of 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Ruwais LNG project.

The SPA converts a previous Heads of Agreement into a definitive contract. Deliveries will be directed to ports across India.

According to ADNOC, IndianOil will become its largest LNG customer from 2029, with a combined offtake of 2.2 mtpa, including 1.2 mtpa from Das Island operations and 1 mtpa from the Ruwais project.

ADNOC Senior Vice President of Marketing, Rashid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, stated: “This long-term agreement with IndianOil underscores the robust energy relations between the UAE and India. Through our world-class Ruwais LNG Project, ADNOC will continue to provide more lower-carbon gas to meet growing global demand, fuel industries and power homes.”

The Ruwais LNG facility, now under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City, is expected to begin operations in 2028. ADNOC said that more than 8 mtpa of the plant’s planned 9.6 mtpa capacity has already been committed to international customers. The project will be the first in the Middle East to run on clean power, designed to achieve low carbon intensity and equipped with advanced technologies, including AI.

ADNOC Gas announced in November 2024 that it expects to acquire ADNOC’s 60% stake in the Ruwais LNG project at cost in the second half of 2028. Once completed, the facility will comprise two liquefaction trains of 4.8 mtpa each, with a total capacity of 9.6 mtpa, more than doubling ADNOC Gas’ operated LNG production to about 15 mtpa.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is a state-owned oil and gas company of the United Arab Emirates, established in 1971. It operates across the entire hydrocarbon value chain, including exploration, production, refining, petrochemicals, and trading.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IndianOil) is a government-owned energy company under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India. Incorporated in 1959, it is engaged in refining, pipeline transportation, petroleum products marketing, and petrochemicals, as well as natural gas and alternative energy operations.