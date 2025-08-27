  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ADNOC signs 15-year LNG supply deal with IndianOil for Ruwais project

2025 August 27   10:41

LNG

ADNOC signs 15-year LNG supply deal with IndianOil for Ruwais project

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced on August 27, 2025, that it has signed a 15-year Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IndianOil) for the supply of 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Ruwais LNG project.

The SPA converts a previous Heads of Agreement into a definitive contract. Deliveries will be directed to ports across India.  

According to ADNOC, IndianOil will become its largest LNG customer from 2029, with a combined offtake of 2.2 mtpa, including 1.2 mtpa from Das Island operations and 1 mtpa from the Ruwais project.  

ADNOC Senior Vice President of Marketing, Rashid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, stated: “This long-term agreement with IndianOil underscores the robust energy relations between the UAE and India. Through our world-class Ruwais LNG Project, ADNOC will continue to provide more lower-carbon gas to meet growing global demand, fuel industries and power homes.”  

The Ruwais LNG facility, now under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City, is expected to begin operations in 2028. ADNOC said that more than 8 mtpa of the plant’s planned 9.6 mtpa capacity has already been committed to international customers. The project will be the first in the Middle East to run on clean power, designed to achieve low carbon intensity and equipped with advanced technologies, including AI.  

ADNOC Gas announced in November 2024 that it expects to acquire ADNOC’s 60% stake in the Ruwais LNG project at cost in the second half of 2028. Once completed, the facility will comprise two liquefaction trains of 4.8 mtpa each, with a total capacity of 9.6 mtpa, more than doubling ADNOC Gas’ operated LNG production to about 15 mtpa. 

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is a state-owned oil and gas company of the United Arab Emirates, established in 1971. It operates across the entire hydrocarbon value chain, including exploration, production, refining, petrochemicals, and trading.  

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IndianOil) is a government-owned energy company under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India. Incorporated in 1959, it is engaged in refining, pipeline transportation, petroleum products marketing, and petrochemicals, as well as natural gas and alternative energy operations.  

Topics:

LNG

ADNOC

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:03

CMA CGM opens weekly direct Kilima route from China to Kenya and Tanzania

17:24

Port Houston contracts Incat Crowther to design new hybrid-electric catamaran

16:59

DFDS and TT-Line sign space charter to expand Baltic routes

16:34

ABS certifies the world’s largest classed unmanned surface vehicle

15:34

Fratelli Cosulich lays keel for methanol-ready tanker at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipyard

14:34

Rolls-Royce mtu engines to power new Catalina Express ferry under LA MER project

14:23

Wood-chip carrier grounds off during typhoon Kajiki

13:56

Gasum completes first LNG bunkering at Tolkkinen port

12:16

HD Hyundai Heavy to merge with HD Hyundai Mipo in December, sets ₩10tn defence sales target for 2035

11:44

Port of Antwerp-Bruges begins construction of shore power at Zeebrugge cruise terminal

11:04

Wärtsilä to integrate world’s largest marine battery hybrid system for Wasaline ferry

10:09

Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (Cebu) shipyard launches first phase of 3MW solar power project

09:00

Canada selects Hanwha Ocean and TKMS-led consortium as finalists in submarine project

08:30

Saipem completes conversion of Scarabeo 5 for Eni Congo LNG project

2025 August 26

18:00

Al Seer Marine launches NOVA, the first AI-powered non-voting Board Observer in the maritime sector

17:16

Australia issues new guidance on use of exhaust gas cleaning systems in national waters

17:06

Fifth ZES сharging station to be built at Port of Moerdijk in 2025

16:54

Nguya FLNG departs Shanghai to expand Congo LNG capacity

16:47

Yemeni Maritime Affairs Authority urges ships to avoid HOCC requirements

16:40

Baleària signs agreements to acquire Armas Trasmediterránea operations in Canary Islands and Alborán Sea

16:36

Windcat launches Windcat Rotterdam, first CSOV in Elevation Series

16:35

Hafeet Rail receives first railway tracks shipment for Oman–UAE network at Sohar Port

16:30

Viking Line starts using bio-LNG on Baltic Sea route in cooperation with Gasum

16:14

NatPower Marine invests £10 billion in shorepower

15:34

Fednav and Arctic Gateway Group sign MOU on year-round shipping from Port of Churchill

15:04

ZIM reroutes vessels after Turkish ban on Israel-linked ships

14:53

MPC Container Ships reports higher Q2 profit and reaffirms 2025 guidance

14:23

UAL launches fixed Caribbean shuttle service linking Trinidad, Guyana and Suriname

13:40

DEME half-year profit up 27%

13:11

Euroseas Ltd. orders two more 4,300 TEU containerships at Jiangsu New Yangzi

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news