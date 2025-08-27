Wärtsilä to integrate world’s largest marine battery hybrid system for Wasaline ferry

Wärtsilä has been selected as the electrical integrator for a major battery extension project on the Wasaline ROPAX ferry Aurora Botnia, according to the company's release. The ship’s battery capacity will be increased by 10.4 MWh, from 2.2 MWh to 12.6 MWh, which will make it the largest marine battery hybrid system in operation worldwide.

The project includes delivery of Wärtsilä’s Energy Management System, upgrades to power drives, and control system integration. Commissioning is scheduled for early 2026.

The Aurora Botnia, operated by Wasaline, uses dual-fuel engines and batteries, running on biogas and battery power. Expanding the battery capacity is described by the company as a significant step toward reducing emissions.

The ferry, which entered service in 2021, operates between Vaasa in Finland and Umeå in Sweden and is equipped with four Wärtsilä 31DF engines. The vessel functions as a test platform within Wärtsilä’s Sustainable Technology Hub for the development of hybrid technologies.

Wärtsilä Corporation is a Finnish public limited company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The group operates in the marine and energy sectors, focusing on technology and lifecycle services. In 2024, the company reported net sales of EUR 6.4 billion and employed about 18,300 people in 77 countries.

Wasaline is the brand name of NLC Ferry Ab Oy, a Finnish shipping company operating passenger and freight services between Vaasa, Finland and Umeå, Sweden.