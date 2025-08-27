  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Gasum completes first LNG bunkering at Tolkkinen port

2025 August 27   13:56

bunkering

Gasum completes first LNG bunkering at Tolkkinen port

Gasum carried out its first LNG bunkering operation at the Port of Tolkkinen, located next to the Porvoo refinery in Finland, according to the company's release.

The receiving vessel was Ramira, operated by Furetank. The operation was conducted as a truck-to-ship transfer.

Gasum stated that the operation “marks a significant milestone, as Gasum can now supply LNG and bio-LNG to vessels calling at ports in the Porvoo region.” 

Gasum Oy is a Finnish state-owned energy company established in 1994 and headquartered in Espoo. It operates in natural gas, biogas, LNG, and bio-LNG production and distribution. The company manages LNG terminals in Finland, Sweden, and Norway and is active in several European markets, including Germany, France, and Singapore.  

Furetank Rederi AB is a Swedish shipping company based in Donsö, Gothenburg. It operates a fleet of product and chemical tankers, with a focus on environmental performance and compliance with international maritime standards. The company is part of the Gothia Tanker Alliance, a collaboration of several shipping firms.  

Ramira is a product and chemical tanker operated by Furetank. It is designed for transporting refined petroleum products and chemicals in compliance with international maritime regulations.

Topics:

LNG

bunkering

Gasum

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:03

CMA CGM opens weekly direct Kilima route from China to Kenya and Tanzania

17:24

Port Houston contracts Incat Crowther to design new hybrid-electric catamaran

16:59

DFDS and TT-Line sign space charter to expand Baltic routes

16:34

ABS certifies the world’s largest classed unmanned surface vehicle

15:34

Fratelli Cosulich lays keel for methanol-ready tanker at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipyard

14:34

Rolls-Royce mtu engines to power new Catalina Express ferry under LA MER project

14:23

Wood-chip carrier grounds off during typhoon Kajiki

12:16

HD Hyundai Heavy to merge with HD Hyundai Mipo in December, sets ₩10tn defence sales target for 2035

11:44

Port of Antwerp-Bruges begins construction of shore power at Zeebrugge cruise terminal

11:04

Wärtsilä to integrate world’s largest marine battery hybrid system for Wasaline ferry

10:41

ADNOC signs 15-year LNG supply deal with IndianOil for Ruwais project

10:09

Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (Cebu) shipyard launches first phase of 3MW solar power project

09:00

Canada selects Hanwha Ocean and TKMS-led consortium as finalists in submarine project

08:30

Saipem completes conversion of Scarabeo 5 for Eni Congo LNG project

2025 August 26

18:00

Al Seer Marine launches NOVA, the first AI-powered non-voting Board Observer in the maritime sector

17:16

Australia issues new guidance on use of exhaust gas cleaning systems in national waters

17:06

Fifth ZES сharging station to be built at Port of Moerdijk in 2025

16:54

Nguya FLNG departs Shanghai to expand Congo LNG capacity

16:47

Yemeni Maritime Affairs Authority urges ships to avoid HOCC requirements

16:40

Baleària signs agreements to acquire Armas Trasmediterránea operations in Canary Islands and Alborán Sea

16:36

Windcat launches Windcat Rotterdam, first CSOV in Elevation Series

16:35

Hafeet Rail receives first railway tracks shipment for Oman–UAE network at Sohar Port

16:30

Viking Line starts using bio-LNG on Baltic Sea route in cooperation with Gasum

16:14

NatPower Marine invests £10 billion in shorepower

15:34

Fednav and Arctic Gateway Group sign MOU on year-round shipping from Port of Churchill

15:04

ZIM reroutes vessels after Turkish ban on Israel-linked ships

14:53

MPC Container Ships reports higher Q2 profit and reaffirms 2025 guidance

14:23

UAL launches fixed Caribbean shuttle service linking Trinidad, Guyana and Suriname

13:40

DEME half-year profit up 27%

13:11

Euroseas Ltd. orders two more 4,300 TEU containerships at Jiangsu New Yangzi

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news