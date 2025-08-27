Gasum completes first LNG bunkering at Tolkkinen port

Gasum carried out its first LNG bunkering operation at the Port of Tolkkinen, located next to the Porvoo refinery in Finland, according to the company's release.

The receiving vessel was Ramira, operated by Furetank. The operation was conducted as a truck-to-ship transfer.

Gasum stated that the operation “marks a significant milestone, as Gasum can now supply LNG and bio-LNG to vessels calling at ports in the Porvoo region.”

Gasum Oy is a Finnish state-owned energy company established in 1994 and headquartered in Espoo. It operates in natural gas, biogas, LNG, and bio-LNG production and distribution. The company manages LNG terminals in Finland, Sweden, and Norway and is active in several European markets, including Germany, France, and Singapore.

Furetank Rederi AB is a Swedish shipping company based in Donsö, Gothenburg. It operates a fleet of product and chemical tankers, with a focus on environmental performance and compliance with international maritime standards. The company is part of the Gothia Tanker Alliance, a collaboration of several shipping firms.

Ramira is a product and chemical tanker operated by Furetank. It is designed for transporting refined petroleum products and chemicals in compliance with international maritime regulations.