Wood-chip carrier grounds off during typhoon Kajiki

The Vietnam-flagged wood-chip carrier ran aground just off Binh hamlet, Tien Trang commune (Thanh Hoa Province) in the early hours of August 26 as typhoon Kajiki brought heavy seas to Vietnam’s north-central coast. All 19 crew are safe and remain aboard under the supervision of local authorities. There have been no reports of pollution.

Border guards from Sam Son first spotted the vessel around 23:30 on August 25, drifting about two nautical miles off Tien Trang without signal lights and unable to hold position in gale conditions. By about 01:30 on August 26, waves had pushed the ship onto a near-shore shoal roughly 70–100 meters from the beach at Binh hamlet.

Commune officials said they “stood watch through the night,” adding that “all 19 crew are safe.” The commune party secretary separately noted the vessel lay “around 50 meters from the shoreline.”

The ship’s master, Hoang Van Hop (from Nghe An province), notified the Nghi Son Port Authority, which is coordinating with the border guard and local government on a plan to refloat the vessel once seas subside. For now, authorities are securing the scene and guarding equipment aboard.

Local outlets reported the ship departed Thinh Long port and was bound for Nghi Son to load cargo when Kajiki’s winds and swell overwhelmed the anchorage; accounts differ on whether the crew were unable to drop anchor or lost control due to a machinery issue.

Typhoon Kajiki made landfall in Vietnam on August 25–26, delivering damaging winds and torrential rains across north-central provinces, including Thanh Hoa, and prompting bans on vessels putting to sea. National tallies in the aftermath reported fatalities, injuries and infrastructure damage across several provinces as emergency services continued flood and landslide response.