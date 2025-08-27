Rolls-Royce mtu engines to power new Catalina Express ferry under LA MER project

Rolls-Royce is supplying four mtu 12V4000 M65L engines with a combined output of more than 7463 kW (10,000 bhp), together with an mtu monitoring and control system, for a new Catalina Express ferry, according to the company's release.

The vessel is being built as part of the Port of Los Angeles’ $31 million LA MER project, funded in part by a $15 million grant from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), matched by Catalina Express with $15 million of its own.

The initiative aims to test ways to reduce emissions as the Port moves toward becoming a zero-emission port.

The 42-meter ferry will carry up to 500 passengers at speeds of around 37 knots and will replace three older Catalina Express vessels. Once delivered, it will be the largest in the company’s fleet.

The mtu engines are EPA Tier 4-certified and will be integrated with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system. A diesel particulate filter (DPF) is planned for installation once certified by CARB, with U.S. Coast Guard approval also required.

The ship was designed by Incat Crowther of Lafayette, Louisiana, and is under construction by Marine Group Boat Works in Chula Vista, California. Hamilton waterjets will be integrated into the propulsion system. Distribution partner MSHS Pacific Power Group of Kent, Washington, is responsible for packaging, installation, and sea trials.

The mtu engines are scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025, with vessel completion expected in late 2026.

Rolls-Royce and MSHS Pacific Power will provide service and maintenance support throughout the engines’ operational life.