Fratelli Cosulich lays keel for methanol-ready tanker at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipyard

On August 26, 2025, Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy held the keel-laying for Anna Cosulich, a 7,999-DWT IMO II bunker tanker under construction at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipyard in China, described by the company as “methanol-ready” with delivery targeted for the first quarter of 2026.

The company says the ship will be fitted with MarineLINE cargo-tank coating, a nitrogen generator, Quick-Connect/Disconnect couplings (QCDC), two mass-flow meters and two cargo segregations, with arrangements in line with methanol bunkering requirements; the stated aims are faster tank turnaround, longer coating life and tighter custody-transfer accuracy during bunker operations.

The keel-laying follows the April 2, 2025 steel-cutting for Anna Cosulich at the same yard; earlier company materials also said the vessel will be able to support methanol as well as biofuel blends up to B100 and conventional marine fuels, and that Anna Cosulich is the first unit in a series of four 7,999-DWT methanol-ready IMO II bunker tankers.

Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy is a business unit within Fratelli Cosulich Group, which traces its origins to 1857. The Marine Energy arm has supplied marine fuels since 1969 and runs physical operations and trading from hubs including Genoa and Singapore. Recent fleet investments include LNG bunkering vessels Alice Cosulich and Paolina Cosulich, and the chemical bunker barge Marta Cosulich able to carry methanol and B100, which has completed B100 deliveries in Singapore. For 2024, the group reported EBITDA of €59.7 million and net profit of €20.6 million, with Marine Energy contributing €28.1 million of EBITDA and €5.6 million of net profit.