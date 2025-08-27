  1. Home
2025 August 27   16:59

shipping

DFDS and TT-Line sign space charter to expand Baltic routes

DFDS and TT-Line sign space charter to expand Baltic routes DFDS and TT-Line have entered into a space charter agreement covering three ferry routes in the Baltic Sea, enabling DFDS to increase sailings between Klaipeda and Karlshamn and add services to Trelleborg and Travemünde.

Passenger and freight customers will be able to book all services to and from Klaipeda, regardless of which company operates the crossing, with customers continuing to book through the DFDS system.

The agreement covers all sailings on Klaipeda–Karlshamn, where both operators currently offer sailings; DFDS will also offer capacity on Klaipeda–Trelleborg for passenger and freight and on Klaipeda–Travemünde for freight only, both operated by TT-Line.

By sharing capacity, DFDS states it can offer better frequency and availability and help reduce emissions.

Whilst the agreement means that capacity is shared, all commercial activities remain entirely under the control of each operator.

Operational timing is specified as October 1st for freight on all routes and passengers on the Karlshamn routes, and November 1st for Trelleborg passengers; the year is not stated in the text. Planned frequencies are “up to 18 weekly” sailings on Klaipeda–Karlshamn, “up to 5 weekly” on Klaipeda–Trelleborg, and “up to 6 weekly” on Klaipeda–Travemünde (freight only).

DFDS currently operates two combined freight and passenger ferries (RoPax) on Karlshamn–Klaipeda and four other ferries on Baltic Sea routes connecting Germany and Sweden, Sweden and Estonia, and Denmark and Lithuania.

DFDS A/S is a Danish public limited company headquartered in Copenhagen and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The group describes itself as an integrated shipping and logistics provider with ferry and logistics operations across Northern Europe.

TT-Line GmbH & Co. KG is a German shipping company registered in Lübeck-Travemünde, structured as a GmbH & Co. KG with TT-Line Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH as the personally liable partner. The company operates RoPax services in the Baltic region.

