2025 August 27   17:24

Port Houston contracts Incat Crowther to design new hybrid-electric catamaran

Port Houston has selected Incat Crowther’s U.S. office to design a new hybrid-electric tour vessel that will replace the nearly 70-year-old M/V Sam Houston.

According to the company's release, the aluminum catamaran will be built by Breaux Brothers Enterprises in New Iberia, Louisiana. Construction is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2025, with entry into service targeted for late 2026.  

The vessel will measure 73 by 28 feet (approximately 22 by 8.5 meters) and is designed to operate standard two-hour educational tours fully on electric power. It will use a 768-kWh energy storage system supported by shoreside charging infrastructure with AC/DC converters.

Propulsion will be provided by a Twin Disc battery-hybrid arrangement with two 265-kW motors driving fixed-pitch propellers through Twin Disc MGE-5065 SC gearboxes. Maximum speed is expected to reach 12 knots. Two Caterpillar C9.3 generator sets rated at 300 kW each are included to extend operating range and provide redundancy.  

The design increases capacity to 150 passengers under USCG Subchapter T regulations. On the main deck, seating for 68 will include two wheelchair spaces, along with a kiosk, information counter and four restrooms. The upper deck will seat 81, with around 90 percent of the area under cover. A large wheelhouse is planned for full visibility.

The vessel will carry 700 gallons of fuel, 250 gallons of freshwater and 250 gallons of sullage. 

The project follows Port Houston’s April 2025 commission approval to procure a new ADA-compliant electric/diesel-hybrid tour vessel with an estimated 12–14-month build schedule. Earlier this month the port confirmed that the new double-decker replacement for the M/V Sam Houston will carry up to 150 passengers and is expected to launch in 2026. 

Port Houston is the port authority responsible for managing the public terminals of the Port of Houston, one of the largest ports in the United States by tonnage. It oversees operations, infrastructure development and maritime services in the Houston Ship Channel.  

Incat Crowther is a naval architecture and engineering firm headquartered in Australia with offices in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company specializes in the design of commercial vessels including ferries, offshore craft, and research ships, and provides services in digital shipbuilding and design integration.  

Breaux Brothers Enterprises is a privately held shipbuilding company based in New Iberia, Louisiana. The company constructs aluminum workboats, crew boats, and passenger vessels.

