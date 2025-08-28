Ascenz Marorka signs contract with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding to equip 24 LNG carriers with Sloshield

Ascenz Marorka, a company of GTT Group, has signed a contract with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding to equip 24 LNG carriers with its Sloshield system, according to GTT's release.

Sloshield is designed to detect and reduce sloshing risks in LNG cargo tanks through real-time monitoring and predictive analysis.

According to the company, the system helps preserve cargo integrity, limit structural stress and optimise operational safety.

The agreement combines Ascenz Marorka’s digital solutions with GTT’s expertise in cryogenic membrane containment systems.

Anouar Kiassi, Chief Executive Officer of Ascenz Marorka and Senior Vice President Performance and Monitoring Solutions of GTT Group, said: “We are proud to support Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in its commitments to deliver modern LNG carriers meeting the highest standards of safety, reliability and performance. This contract represent a key milestone in the recognition of Sloshield as a trusted solution to mitigate sloshing risks and optimise LNG cargo operations.”

Ascenz Marorka is incorporated as a subsidiary of GTT Group. It provides digital platforms for vessel owners and charterers, including solutions for LNG cargo management, fuel monitoring, vessel performance management, emissions tracking, regulatory reporting and voyage optimisation.

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding is a shipbuilding company based in China and part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC). It is engaged in the construction of a wide range of vessels, including LNG carriers, container ships, naval ships and offshore units.

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz SA) is a French société anonyme listed on Euronext Paris. The company specialises in engineering and technology solutions for cryogenic membrane containment systems used in LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and multi-gas vessels. It also develops digital platforms and low-carbon technologies for the maritime sector.