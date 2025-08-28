Höegh Autoliners orders ammonia engines from Everllence for Aurora-class car carriers

  1. Home
2025 August 28   09:12

shipbuilding

On August 27, 2025, Höegh Autoliners announced an order for ammonia-burning Everllence B&W ME-LGIA engines, marking what the company described as a key step in its decarbonisation strategy.

The order covers four 7S60ME-LGIA dual-fuel engines to be delivered to an undisclosed Asian shipyard for installation in four 9,100 CEU Aurora-class Pure Car/Truck Carriers.

The engines will be built in South Korea by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.  

Christian Ludwig, Head of Two-Stroke Sales and Promotion at Everllence, said: “We have now been running our two-stroke ammonia test engine since 2023 and can confirm that the ME-LGIA’s combustion is right where we want it. Using the Diesel principle, the ME-LGIA engine concept has many of the same merits as our existing dual-fuel engines that already entered operation over a decade ago. Inspired by these engines, we are – among other innovations – using the same sealing-oil design for the fuel-booster injection valves as this has proven to be particularly important and efficient. By end-2026, we tentatively expect to have a small number of demonstration projects on the water to enable a commercial market introduction of the G50-, S60-, G60-, G70- and G80-bore ME-LGIA engines based on positive service experience.”  

The Aurora Class will be the largest Pure Car/Truck Carrier type built by Höegh Autoliners. The vessels were the first in the PCTC segment to receive ammonia-ready and methanol-ready notations from classification society DNV, and the new engines are designed by Everllence for potential zero-carbon ammonia propulsion. 

Höegh Autoliners ASA is a publicly listed shipping company headquartered in Oslo, Norway. It operates worldwide services for transportation of cars, trucks, and other rolling cargo, with a focus on Pure Car and Truck Carriers. The company traces its history to Leif Höegh & Co., established in 1927.  

Everllence is a marine engine designer and manufacturer specialising in two-stroke and four-stroke engines for commercial shipping. The company develops propulsion systems for conventional and alternative fuels, including methanol, ammonia and methane, with a particular emphasis on dual-fuel technologies.  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. is a South Korea-based shipbuilding and heavy industries company, part of HD Hyundai Group. It is one of the world’s largest shipbuilders and manufactures a wide range of vessels, marine engines, and offshore facilities.  

DNV is a Norwegian classification society and assurance provider. It develops technical standards for shipping and energy industries, including vessel safety, fuel readiness and emissions compliance.

