2025 August 28   10:09

Grimaldi Group takes delivery of Grande Shanghai from China Merchants Heavy Industries

The Grimaldi Group has taken delivery of the Grande Shanghai, the first of ten next-generation pure car and truck carriers commissioned from China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu, according to the company's release.

The first five vessels in the series will carry 9,000 car equivalent units (CEU), while the following five will reach up to 9,800 CEU.  

After the Grande Tianjin, delivered in early August, the Grande Shanghai is the second Ammonia Ready unit in the Grimaldi fleet. The company states that the vessel consumes 50% less fuel than previous-generation car carriers.  

The ship was designed in cooperation with the naval architecture firm Knud E. Hansen. It measures 220 meters in length and 38 meters in width, has a gross tonnage of 91,611 tons, and a cruising speed of 18 knots. The vessel spans 14 decks and can carry both electric and conventionally powered vehicles.  

The Grande Shanghai has obtained Ammonia Ready certification from the Italian Naval Register (RINA), allowing future conversion to ammonia as fuel. It also holds the Green Plus, Green Star 3, Comfort Vibration, and Comfort Noise Port class notations. The ship is equipped with lithium batteries with a total capacity of 5 MWh and shore power connection capabilities.

Additional energy optimization measures include 2,500 square meters of solar panels, silicon-based hull coatings, controlled ventilation and air conditioning, an electronically controlled engine with exhaust gas cleaning systems, selective catalytic reduction, an air lubrication system, and an innovative gate rudder design.  

The Grande Shanghai will make its maiden voyage in early September on the East Asia–East Africa service, departing from Taicang and calling at Mombasa and Dar es Salaam. It is loaded with 7,000 linear meters of rolling cargo including trucks, trailers, buses, tractors, and agricultural machinery. The vessel is also expected to reinforce Grimaldi’s services between East Asia and Northern Europe.

An additional 15 PCTC Ammonia Ready units under construction for the company are scheduled for delivery between 2025 and 2027. 

Grimaldi Group is a privately owned shipping company headquartered in Naples, Italy. It operates a fleet specializing in the transport of vehicles, rolling cargo, containers, and passengers, with services covering Europe, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The group manages both maritime transport and logistics subsidiaries.  

China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu is a Chinese shipbuilding subsidiary of China Merchants Industry Holdings. It specializes in the construction of car carriers, bulk carriers, and offshore engineering vessels, operating facilities in Jiangsu Province.  

Knud E. Hansen is a Denmark-based naval architecture and marine engineering firm established in 1937. It provides ship design and consultancy services across passenger vessels, cargo ships, and offshore structures.  

RINA (Registro Italiano Navale) is an Italian classification society and certification body headquartered in Genoa. It provides ship classification, certification, and engineering services for the maritime industry worldwide.

