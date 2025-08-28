  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Samsung Heavy launches 174,000-cbm LNG carrier Minerva Roxanne for Minerva Gas

2025 August 28   11:30

shipbuilding

Samsung Heavy launches 174,000-cbm LNG carrier Minerva Roxanne for Minerva Gas

South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries has launched the 174,000-cbm LNG carrier Minerva Roxanne for Greek owner Minerva Gas, a subsidiary of Minerva Marine, according to Minerva Gas's release.

The launch took place on August 23, 2025, following a keel laying in June, while steel cutting had started in November 2024. Delivery of the vessel is scheduled for 2026.  

The Minerva Roxanne is one of two 174,000-cbm LNG carriers that Minerva has under construction at Samsung Heavy Industries. The sister ship is expected to be named Minerva Eleonora. Both vessels are designed with MAN ME-GA propulsion systems and GTT Mark III Flex cargo containment.

According to industry data, the pair was ordered in November 2022 at a reported cost of about $215 million each, with prospective long-term charters to ExxonMobil. This charter information has not been officially confirmed. 

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed shipbuilding company incorporated in South Korea and headquartered in Geoje, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. It is one of the country’s largest shipbuilders and engages in the design, construction, and engineering of a broad range of vessels and offshore facilities.  

Minerva Gas Inc. is a Greek-registered shipping company that operates LNG carriers and is a subsidiary of Minerva Marine Inc. It specializes in the transportation of liquefied natural gas and manages a fleet of LNG vessels.

Topics:

LNG carrier

Samsung Heavy Industries

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:09

Van Oord сonsortium launches oyster reef restoration trial in Port of Rotterdam

17:24

DP World opens 249,600-square-foot warehouse in Pennsylvania

16:54

Austal signs strategic shipbuilding agreement with the Commonwealth of Australia

16:05

U.S. сourt fines V.Ships Norway $2 mln over maritime pollution case

15:43

Global envoys back India’s $1 trillion maritime investment roadmap

15:42

DET to launch second LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven

15:30

Subsea7 awarded contract offshore Türkiye

15:14

CMA CGM in talks with DSIC on $2.1 bln LNG dual-fuel mega-ship order

14:51

Van Oord completes ballasting and scour protection for West White Rose project in Canada

14:26

Shearwater to сonduct Ghana’s first deepwater Ocean Bottom Node survey

13:52

NatPower to invest £1bn in UK’s largest battery storage project at Sembcorp’s Wilton International

13:23

Knutsen Group adds Wadi Al Sail LNG carrier to QatarEnergy fleet

12:47

U.S. doubles tariffs on Indian goods to 50% from Wednesday amid dispute over Russian oil

12:09

Five years on, U.S. transport-fuel demand still trails pre-pandemic levels

11:00

Grimaldi accuses DFDS of “unfair methods” at the Port of Trieste

10:40

Port Houston container volumes up 21% to 392,829 TEUs in July

10:09

Grimaldi Group takes delivery of Grande Shanghai from China Merchants Heavy Industries

09:12

Höegh Autoliners orders ammonia engines from Everllence for Aurora-class car carriers

08:05

Ascenz Marorka signs contract with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding to equip 24 LNG carriers with Sloshield

07:14

Adani Ports’ Vizhinjam terminal reaches 1 million TEUs after nine months

06:54

Hanwha unveils $5 billion plan to expand Philly Shipyard under South Korea’s U.S. shipbuilding initiative

2025 August 27

18:03

CMA CGM opens weekly direct Kilima route from China to Kenya and Tanzania

17:24

Port Houston contracts Incat Crowther to design new hybrid-electric catamaran

16:59

DFDS and TT-Line sign space charter to expand Baltic routes

16:34

ABS certifies the world’s largest classed unmanned surface vehicle

15:34

Fratelli Cosulich lays keel for methanol-ready tanker at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipyard

14:34

Rolls-Royce mtu engines to power new Catalina Express ferry under LA MER project

14:23

Wood-chip carrier grounds off during typhoon Kajiki

13:56

Gasum completes first LNG bunkering at Tolkkinen port

12:16

HD Hyundai Heavy to merge with HD Hyundai Mipo in December, sets ₩10tn defence sales target for 2035

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news