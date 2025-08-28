Samsung Heavy launches 174,000-cbm LNG carrier Minerva Roxanne for Minerva Gas

South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries has launched the 174,000-cbm LNG carrier Minerva Roxanne for Greek owner Minerva Gas, a subsidiary of Minerva Marine, according to Minerva Gas's release.

The launch took place on August 23, 2025, following a keel laying in June, while steel cutting had started in November 2024. Delivery of the vessel is scheduled for 2026.

The Minerva Roxanne is one of two 174,000-cbm LNG carriers that Minerva has under construction at Samsung Heavy Industries. The sister ship is expected to be named Minerva Eleonora. Both vessels are designed with MAN ME-GA propulsion systems and GTT Mark III Flex cargo containment.

According to industry data, the pair was ordered in November 2022 at a reported cost of about $215 million each, with prospective long-term charters to ExxonMobil. This charter information has not been officially confirmed.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed shipbuilding company incorporated in South Korea and headquartered in Geoje, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. It is one of the country’s largest shipbuilders and engages in the design, construction, and engineering of a broad range of vessels and offshore facilities.

Minerva Gas Inc. is a Greek-registered shipping company that operates LNG carriers and is a subsidiary of Minerva Marine Inc. It specializes in the transportation of liquefied natural gas and manages a fleet of LNG vessels.