2025 August 28   13:23

shipbuilding

Knutsen Group adds Wadi Al Sail LNG carrier to QatarEnergy fleet

Knutsen Group announced the delivery of the Wadi Al Sail, a 174,000 cubic meter LNG carrier, into its fleet.

According to the company’s post, the vessel is the third in a series of ten chartered to QatarEnergy and joins the fleet just four weeks after the previous delivery.

The announcement stated: “Just four weeks after our last delivery, we’re proud to welcome the Wadi Al Sail ... Built for efficiency and reduced emissions, she represents another step toward a more sustainable future in maritime transport.”  

The company noted that the LNG fleet now numbers 34 vessels.

Knutsen Group is a Norwegian shipping company headquartered in Haugesund. It operates through a group of entities that own and manage shuttle tankers and LNG carriers under long-term contracts with major energy companies.  

QatarEnergy is a state-owned petroleum company of the State of Qatar. It is responsible for exploration, production, refining, transport, and export of oil and natural gas, and is one of the world’s largest producers of liquefied natural gas.

LNG carrier

QatarEnergy

