DP World opens 249,600-square-foot warehouse in Pennsylvania

DP World has expanded its operations in Central Pennsylvania with the launch of a 249,600-square-foot multi-customer warehouse in Middletown. According to the company's release, the facility is intended to serve small and medium-sized customers with business-to-business, direct-to-consumer, and eCommerce distribution models. It will operate as a third-party logistics hub without requiring dedicated infrastructure.

The site is located with direct truck and rail links to major East and West Coast ports and will employ up to 200 full-time staff. According to the company, the warehouse is expected to process more than 10 million inbound and outbound units annually.

The facility, previously a high-volume electronics distribution center, has been upgraded with automation systems and is set to hold TAPA-A certification.

DP World has also consolidated two smaller operations into another 554,000-square-foot warehouse in Middletown. That team received the Global Kaizen Award in Contract Logistics for the Greenficiency project, which improved operational efficiency and reduced environmental impact. Results included a 34% reduction in cycle time, a 54% increase in units per hour, a 26% improvement in machine utilization, a 30% increase in volume handled, and a 33% increase in box utilization. The project also eliminated 2.1 tons of plastic waste and reduced cardboard usage by 74%.

DP World is a multinational logistics and supply chain company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It is structured as a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq Dubai and is majority-owned by Dubai World, a government-owned holding company. The firm operates ports, terminals, marine services, logistics hubs, and digital trade platforms across more than 60 countries.