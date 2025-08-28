Shearwater to сonduct Ghana’s first deepwater Ocean Bottom Node survey

Shearwater Geoservices AS has been awarded a contract for a deepwater Ocean Bottom Node seismic survey in Ghana’s Jubilee and TEN fields, operated by Tullow and its partners, according to the company's release.

This will be the first deepwater OBN project offshore Ghana. The survey, scheduled to last two months, is expected to begin in the last quarter of 2025. It follows Shearwater’s recent deployment of the SW Tasman vessel and Pearl node OBN platform in Côte d’Ivoire and Angola.

The SW Tasman and Pearl platform have been in continuous use offshore West Africa since late 2024, first carrying out the inaugural OBN survey offshore Côte d’Ivoire before moving on to consecutive surveys offshore Angola.

The Jubilee and TEN fields have been central to Tullow’s operations for nearly two decades. The OBN survey is expected to improve reservoir imaging to support field development and production strategies. Earlier in 2025, Shearwater executed a streamer survey over the same fields.

Shearwater Geoservices AS is a Norwegian marine geoscience and technology company headquartered in Bergen. It is organised as a limited company under Norwegian law. The firm operates seismic vessels, develops proprietary data processing software, and provides offshore geoscience services to the global energy industry.

Tullow Oil plc is a public limited company incorporated in the United Kingdom. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and engages in oil and gas exploration and production, with a focus on Africa and South America. The company is the operator of several offshore fields in Ghana, including Jubilee and TEN.