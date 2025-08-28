  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Austal signs strategic shipbuilding agreement with the Commonwealth of Australia

2025 August 28   16:54

shipbuilding

Austal signs strategic shipbuilding agreement with the Commonwealth of Australia

Austal Limited announced the signing of a Strategic Shipbuilding Agreement between the Commonwealth of Australia and Austal Defence Shipbuilding Australia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Austal Limited.

The agreement appoints Austal Defence Australia as the Commonwealth’s strategic shipbuilder for Tier 2 surface combatants at Henderson, Western Australia.

The SSA sets a framework under which Austal Defence Australia will design, construct, integrate and deliver programs beginning with the LAND8710 Landing Craft Medium (LCM) and Landing Craft Heavy (LCH) projects for the Australian Army.

Subject to final contractual negotiations, the programs are expected to deliver 18 x LCMs over 8 years (contract finalisation expected Q1 FY2026) and 8 x LCHs (contract finalisation expected by end of calendar year 2025).

Under the SSA, Austal Defence Australia will act as prime contractor responsible for design, construction, procurement, testing and acceptance, with an emphasis on progressive cost reductions and efficiencies.

Key features include a 15-year maximum term to support continuous shipbuilding in Western Australia; a Target Cost Incentive model with performance-based gainshare/painshare mechanisms; development of a sovereign and resilient local supply chain; intellectual property rights, governance and oversight via a ‘Sovereign Share’ held by the Commonwealth; and ongoing alignment with broader Defence programs including Collins Class sustainment and fleet support.

Austal Defence Australia will employ a dedicated workforce to deliver Tier 2 programs, while other Austal group companies continue commercial and defence shipbuilding operations across Australia, Asia and the United States. The company said it will provide further market updates as contractual milestones are achieved.

Austal Limited is a public company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. The group structure includes companies operating in Australia, Asia and the United States.  

Austal Defence Shipbuilding Australia is a corporate subsidiary of Austal Limited established to conduct defence shipbuilding activities in Australia.  

Commonwealth of Australia is the federal government of Australia, acting here as the contracting authority for defence shipbuilding.

Topics:

Austal

Navy

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:09

Van Oord сonsortium launches oyster reef restoration trial in Port of Rotterdam

17:24

DP World opens 249,600-square-foot warehouse in Pennsylvania

16:05

U.S. сourt fines V.Ships Norway $2 mln over maritime pollution case

15:43

Global envoys back India’s $1 trillion maritime investment roadmap

15:42

DET to launch second LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven

15:30

Subsea7 awarded contract offshore Türkiye

15:14

CMA CGM in talks with DSIC on $2.1 bln LNG dual-fuel mega-ship order

14:51

Van Oord completes ballasting and scour protection for West White Rose project in Canada

14:26

Shearwater to сonduct Ghana’s first deepwater Ocean Bottom Node survey

13:52

NatPower to invest £1bn in UK’s largest battery storage project at Sembcorp’s Wilton International

13:23

Knutsen Group adds Wadi Al Sail LNG carrier to QatarEnergy fleet

12:47

U.S. doubles tariffs on Indian goods to 50% from Wednesday amid dispute over Russian oil

12:09

Five years on, U.S. transport-fuel demand still trails pre-pandemic levels

11:30

Samsung Heavy launches 174,000-cbm LNG carrier Minerva Roxanne for Minerva Gas

11:00

Grimaldi accuses DFDS of “unfair methods” at the Port of Trieste

10:40

Port Houston container volumes up 21% to 392,829 TEUs in July

10:09

Grimaldi Group takes delivery of Grande Shanghai from China Merchants Heavy Industries

09:12

Höegh Autoliners orders ammonia engines from Everllence for Aurora-class car carriers

08:05

Ascenz Marorka signs contract with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding to equip 24 LNG carriers with Sloshield

07:14

Adani Ports’ Vizhinjam terminal reaches 1 million TEUs after nine months

06:54

Hanwha unveils $5 billion plan to expand Philly Shipyard under South Korea’s U.S. shipbuilding initiative

2025 August 27

18:03

CMA CGM opens weekly direct Kilima route from China to Kenya and Tanzania

17:24

Port Houston contracts Incat Crowther to design new hybrid-electric catamaran

16:59

DFDS and TT-Line sign space charter to expand Baltic routes

16:34

ABS certifies the world’s largest classed unmanned surface vehicle

15:34

Fratelli Cosulich lays keel for methanol-ready tanker at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipyard

14:34

Rolls-Royce mtu engines to power new Catalina Express ferry under LA MER project

14:23

Wood-chip carrier grounds off during typhoon Kajiki

13:56

Gasum completes first LNG bunkering at Tolkkinen port

12:16

HD Hyundai Heavy to merge with HD Hyundai Mipo in December, sets ₩10tn defence sales target for 2035

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news