Subsea7 awarded contract offshore Türkiye

Subsea7 announced it has been awarded a major contract by Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center (TP-OTC) for phase 3 of the Sakarya field development in the Black Sea, offshore Türkiye.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines.

Project management and engineering will begin immediately and will be handled from Subsea7’s Istanbul office.

David Bertin, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 Global Projects Centre East, said: “This award builds on our track record in Türkiye and further reinforces our relationship with TP-OTC, demonstrating Subsea7’s expertise in delivering complex, integrated offshore projects safely and reliably. It underlines our commitment to supporting Türkiye’s strategic energy goals and advancing our strong regional presence.”

Subsea7 S.A. is a subsea engineering and construction company incorporated in Luxembourg and headquartered in London, providing offshore energy services globally, including engineering, procurement, construction, and installation for the oil and gas and renewables sectors.

Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center (TP-OTC) is a subsidiary of Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO), the state-owned oil and gas company of Türkiye. TP-OTC specializes in offshore technology, project development, and operations related to Türkiye’s offshore hydrocarbon resources.