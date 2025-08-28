Global envoys back India’s $1 trillion maritime investment roadmap

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) convened an Ambassadors’ Roundtable Meet in Delhi, bringing together envoys from 28 countries, senior officials, industry leaders and multilateral representatives ahead of India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, scheduled for October 27–31 in Mumbai.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal urged global partners to consider India as an investment hub, presenting what he described as a $1 trillion maritime investment roadmap.

He said: “India’s maritime journey is entering a new chapter under the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. With transformative initiatives such as Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, our ports, shipping and logistics ecosystem is becoming more resilient, sustainable and future-ready.”

Shri Sonowal pointed to opportunities for joint ventures in ports and cargo terminals, multi-modal terminals, maritime services, shipbuilding, ship recycling, ship repairs, green hydrogen hubs and sustainable shipping.

He added: “These opportunities open up a 1 trillion US dollars maritime investment roadmap.” Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Shantanu Thakur said India is reforming port modernisation, inland waterways, and green and digital shipping, while urging greater private sector involvement. He cited the Prime Minister’s statement that “Ports are not just gateways of prosperity, but gateways of India’s future.”

He said global partnerships were expanding in shipbuilding, smart logistics and green shipping, supported by technology such as AI-driven logistics and digital port operations.

Shri R. Laxmanan, Joint Secretary, MoPSW, highlighted major projects including Vadhavan Port, Galathea Bay Transshipment Port and Tuna Tekra Terminal, along with developments in green hydrogen, LNG bunkering and maritime industrial parks.

Delegates underlined India’s shipbuilding capacity, port-led growth, blue economy opportunities, digitalisation of maritime logistics and the transition to hydrogen-powered and low-emission vessels. Envoys welcomed new legislation, including the Bills of Lading Act, Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, Merchant Shipping Act, Coastal Shipping Act and the Indian Ports Act, which replace colonial-era laws. The outcomes of the Roundtable will be integrated into IMW 2025.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is a Union government ministry of India, responsible for policy, development and regulation of shipping, ports and inland waterways. It oversees major port authorities, shipping regulations, and maritime trade facilitation.

India Maritime Week (IMW) is the biennial flagship event organised by MoPSW. It brings together policymakers, investors and industry stakeholders to deliberate on India’s maritime growth, infrastructure and innovation. The 2025 edition is scheduled for October 27–31 in Mumbai.

