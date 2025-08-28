  1. Home
2025 August 28   16:05

U.S. сourt fines V.Ships Norway $2 mln over maritime pollution case

V.Ships Norway A.S. pleaded guilty to violating the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships and was sentenced to pay a $2 million fine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The company admitted that oily bilge water and oily waste were discharged from the Motor Tanker Swift Winchester and omitted from the Oil Record Book.  

“Dumping oil-contaminated waste into the waters around our ports and coasts violates the law and poses an unnecessary health and environmental hazard,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. He added that the crew “knowingly” kept inaccurate records.  

Capt. Jennifer Andrew, Commanding Officer of Marine Safety Unit Port Arthur, noted that Coast Guard inspectors and investigators used specialized training to detect and document the violations.  

The case concerned events between February and August 2022. During that period, a hose was used to move oily waste into the sewage holding tank of the M/T Swift Winchester, allowing direct discharge to the sea. A crewmember reported the practice to a V.Ships Superintendent, who found oil in the sewage tank. V.Ships dismissed the Chief Engineer. Later, a new Chief Engineer instructed the crew to clean the Oil Water Separator filter on deck, with oily waste washing overboard.  

The Coast Guard examined the vessel in August and September 2022. A crewmember disclosed the discharges and provided photo and video evidence. The ship entered Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Aug. 25, 2022, and Port Arthur, Texas, on Sept. 7, 2022, with a falsified Oil Record Book.

The investigation was carried out by the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Port Arthur and the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service. 

V.Ships Norway A.S. is a Norwegian-registered ship management company operating as part of the V.Group, a global provider of ship management and marine support services. 

