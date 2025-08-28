  1. Home
2025 August 28   15:42

offshore

DET to launch second LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven

Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET) announced that its second LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven will begin commercial operations on August 29, following several weeks of test operation and performance checks.

The facility had received approval from the Oldenburg Trade Supervisory Authority (GAA) on August 1.  

Dr. Peter Röttgen, Managing Director of DET, said, “Wilhelmshaven 02 combines several technologies that are unique in Germany and Europe, from the FSRU to onshore feed-in: On the one hand, there is ECOnnect's flexible pipeline system for the direct transfer of natural gas to land without a pipe bridge. This has significantly reduced the impact on the seabed ecosystem. On the other hand, the ultrasonic process for cleaning the FSRU's seawater pipeline system, which is unique in Europe, has now been put into operation. We would like to thank everyone involved for this successful transition to commercial operation and for their outstanding work.”  

The terminal is operated with the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Excelsior. DET offered regasification capacities to the market in early July, which were fully purchased by traders, including all available capacities for 2026.  

Excelerate Energy, owner and operator of the FSRU Excelsior, manages its onboard regasification services. David Liner, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Excelerate Energy, stated, “We are honored to support the successful commercial launch of the Wilhelmshaven02 terminal alongside our partners at DET. The terminal’s innovative design – including an advanced gas export system and Europe’s first ultrasonic anti-fouling technology – demonstrates the strength of our technical capabilities and commitment to operational excellence.”  

Gasfin Services GmbH is responsible for terminal operations on site. Managing Director Danny van Schie said, “Following Gasfin’s intensive role as consultant during the planning and implementation phases, the official takeover of operations management, and a successful trial run, we are all the more pleased to now begin commercial operations. Wilhelmshaven02 is already the second terminal – after Brunsbüttel – for which Gasfin is responsible for operational management on behalf of DET.” 

DET has also mandated KN Energies for commercial management, technical operations and maintenance of the terminal. Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis said, “We sincerely appreciate the hard work of DET and Gasfin throughout the terminal’s construction and successful commissioning process. Our dedicated team in Germany … is fully prepared to seamlessly transition Wilhelmshaven02 from commissioning phase to long-term, reliable operations.”  

In 2025, the Excelsior will supply up to 1.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas to the German grid. From 2026 onward, annual capacity is set to increase to up to 4.6 billion cubic meters. 

Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET) is a company established on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy of Germany. It is responsible for marketing and operating floating regasification terminals (FSRU) along the North Sea coast. The company manages LNG regasification infrastructure in Brunsbüttel and Wilhelmshaven.  

Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a publicly listed U.S. company headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. It specializes in LNG infrastructure and services across the LNG-to-power value chain. Its international operations include LNG regasification, terminal management, supply, and power generation. 

Gasfin Services GmbH is a subsidiary of Gasfin Development SA and is part of the Gasfin group, which develops and operates LNG infrastructure projects worldwide. It provides consulting, project development, and operational management of mid-scale LNG projects. 

KN Energies is an international energy terminal operator headquartered in Lithuania. It manages liquid energy product and LNG terminals in Lithuania and operates LNG facilities in Germany and Brazil, in addition to providing commercial operation services for floating LNG terminals.

