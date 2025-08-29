  1. Home
2025 August 29   12:07

ports

DP World begins fleet electrification at Laem Chabang with first five vehicles

DP World has deployed five new electric internal transfer vehicles (eITVs) at Laem Chabang International Terminal in Thailand, according to the company's release.

The company stated that the first batch of eITVs is expected to cut carbon emissions by around 60% compared to diesel-powered vehicles.  

DP World plans to replace the entire fleet with electric vehicles by 2030, which it projects will lower the terminal’s overall carbon footprint by about 12% compared to baseline emissions recorded in 2022.

In addition, solar generation projects are being implemented at the terminal, including at its Container Freight Station warehouse.

These steps are aligned with the Port Authority of Thailand’s Green Port Strategy, which aims to transform Laem Chabang Port into a green port by 2030. 

According to DP World, the eITVs will also improve efficiency in container transfers between vessels and the yard, reducing vessel turnaround times. The company noted that similar electrification measures have been applied in other ports, including the Port of Brisbane in Australia and Manila South Harbour in the Philippines. 

DP World is a company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It operates as a multinational logistics provider with a portfolio that includes container terminals, marine services, logistics parks, and economic zones.

Laem Chabang International Terminal (LCIT) is a container terminal within Laem Chabang Port, the largest deep-sea port in Thailand. It operates as part of the national maritime logistics hub, serving as a key gateway for regional and international trade.  

DP World

