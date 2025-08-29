July global schedule reliability falls for first time since January, says Sea-Intelligence

Sea-Intelligence has reported a decline in global schedule reliability in July 2025, marking the first month-on-month drop since January.

According to issue 168 of the Global Liner Performance report, reliability fell by 2.2 percentage points compared with June, to 65.2%.

On a year-on-year basis, reliability improved by 13.0 percentage points.

The average delay for late vessel arrivals rose by 0.14 days month-on-month, reaching 4.68 days.

Among carriers, Maersk posted the highest reliability at 80.6%, followed by Hapag-Lloyd at 74.0%.

Six carriers were in the 60%-70% range, while others fell between 50% and 60%.

HMM recorded the lowest reliability at 50.7%. For alliances, Gemini Cooperation reported 92.0% reliability across all arrivals and 89.6% across trade arrivals in June and July. MSC followed with 76.5% and 76.2%, respectively.

Premier Alliance posted 54.6% and 54.8%. Ocean Alliance recorded 69.4%, where the figures for all arrivals and trade arrivals are equal.

Sea-Intelligence is a Denmark-based maritime data and analytics firm that publishes reports on container shipping performance, including schedule reliability and operational trends across global trade lanes.