ICTSI unit VICT agree on new labor terms with unions in Melbourne

Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), the Australian subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), has signed a new enterprise agreement with local unions that will run until March 2029.

According to the company's release, the deal covers all operations at the terminal in Melbourne and was concluded without disruption.

“The outcome demonstrates our commitment to working collaboratively with our people and unions. This agreement not only delivers meaningful benefits for employees, but also provides VICT with the flexibility needed to service our customers and meet the evolving industry demands,” said Bruno Porchietto, VICT chief executive officer.

According to VICT, the agreement includes enhanced employee benefits and conditions, greater flexibility to align with customer and industry requirements, and a secure industrial relations framework to support growth and innovation.

The company said the deal ensures stability across operations, strengthens its capacity to provide container handling services, and supports employee well-being and engagement.

The agreement provides VICT employees with security and improved conditions, while offering the ICTSI subsidiary and its customers continuity in a competitive supply chain environment.

Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT) is a container terminal operator based at the Port of Melbourne, Australia. It is structured as a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc.

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is a publicly listed global port management company headquartered in the Philippines. It is incorporated in the Philippines and operates container terminals and related services across several continents.