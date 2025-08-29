Seatrium wins contract from Golar to upgrade FLNG Hilli Episeyo

Seatrium Limited announced it has secured a contract from Golar Hilli Corporation, a subsidiary of Golar LNG Ltd, to upgrade the floating liquefied natural gas vessel FLNG Hilli Episeyo.

According to Seatrium, the vessel is scheduled to enter the yard in the third quarter of 2026 for modifications related to redeployment.

The scope of work includes engineering and procurement of long-lead items, repair and life extension, winterisation, and installation of a new soft-yoke mooring system.

Upon completion, FLNG Hilli Episeyo will be redeployed in the Gulf of San Matias in the Rio Negro province offshore Argentina, to liquefy gas from the Vaca Muerta Shale formation in Neuquen province over a 20-year period.

The vessel has a nameplate capacity of 2.45 million metric tonnes per year and is expected to recommence operations in 2027.

Marlin Khiew, Executive Vice President, Energy (Americas) at Seatrium, said: “We are honoured to be entrusted once again by Golar with this FLNG upgrading contract. FLNG Hilli Episeyo is a testament to the strong track record of the projects we have delivered to Golar over the years and reflects their confidence in Seatrium as a partner in the development, conversion and upgrading of high-quality, sustainable, and robust production units.”

Seatrium noted that it converted and delivered FLNG Hilli Episeyo in 2017 and FLNG Gimi in 2023, which recently started operations at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Field.

Seatrium Limited is a Singapore-incorporated public company that provides engineering solutions for the offshore, marine and energy industries. Its business areas include oil and gas newbuilds and conversions, offshore renewables, repairs and upgrades, and new energies. The company operates shipyards, engineering and technology centres, and facilities across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas.

Golar LNG Ltd is a company registered in Bermuda, engaged in the ownership, operation and development of floating liquefied natural gas infrastructure. It conducts its operations through subsidiaries, including Golar Hilli Corporation.

Golar Hilli Corporation is a subsidiary of Golar LNG Ltd and the owner of FLNG Hilli Episeyo.