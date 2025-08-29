  1. Home
  3. Port of Auckland container volumes up 5% to 883,516 TEU in the year ended 30 June 2025

2025 August 29   11:30

ports

Port of Auckland container volumes up 5% to 883,516 TEU in the year ended 30 June 2025

Port of Auckland reported a record underlying net profit after tax (UNPAT) of $85.4 million for the year ended 30 June 2025, a 55% increase from $55.2 million in the previous financial year.

According to the company's release, revenue rose to $393 million from $339 million in FY24. Statutory net profit after tax was $90.8 million, including $5.4 million from revaluations and other items.  The port declared $52 million in trading dividends and provided a $45 million special dividend to Auckland Council following the sale of its stake in Marsden Maritime Holdings. The council is allocating the proceeds to the Auckland Future Fund. The port also reduced its debt by $44 million.  

Container volumes rose 5% to 883,516 TEU, the highest since 2020. While volumes of vehicles and construction materials declined, average vessel on-time departures improved from 49% to 72% at the Fergusson Container Terminal.

Container import dwell times averaged 2.0 days and vehicle dwell times 2.2 days.  

During the year, the port completed conversion of 27 straddles to manual operations, installed Auckland’s largest inner-city solar array to supply about 6% of its current electricity needs, and upgraded its Fergusson Container Terminal operating system. 

The port has since received fast-track consent to develop a new berth at Bledisloe wharf and complete Fergusson North wharf, projects expected to accommodate larger vessels and support a new cruise terminal. 

Port of Auckland Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Auckland Council and operates New Zealand’s largest import port. The company manages container, multi-cargo and cruise operations, as well as logistics and support services linked to Auckland’s freight network.  

Topics:

ports

