Hormuz Marine plans first marine fuel bunker at Duqm Dry Dock

Hormuz Marine announced that it is currently working on a plan to implement the first marine fuel bunker at the Duqm dry dock.

The project is part of the company’s expansion in the marine services sector and aims to provide integrated solutions for vessels docking at the port.

According to Suleiman Al Kharousi, Chief Executive Officer of Hormuz Marine, the initiative comes within Oman’s strategy to strengthen the maritime sector and to enhance the attractiveness of Duqm as a global hub. He said: “This project reflects our commitment to advancing the maritime transport sector through investment in sustainable solutions and modern fuel technologies.”

The bunker will be equipped to supply vessels with fuel and marine oils, in addition to offering technical support and related services. It noted that feasibility studies have already been conducted, covering technical and financial aspects as well as environmental and operational requirements.

The facility will help attract international shipping lines to use Duqm as a preferred stop for refueling and maintenance. The company did not disclose the investment value of the project or the expected completion date.

Hormuz Marine is a company registered in Oman that provides maritime services, with operations including vessel support, fuel supply, and marine logistics.